Ante-post Pricewise
premium

'It's winners we want and this race gives him the best chance to win one' - Bumper, Cross Country and Hunters' Chase quotes

Delta Work (right): gritty winner of last year's Cross Country Chase
Delta Work (right): "must have a great chance" in the Cross CountryCredit: Edward Whitaker

Cross Country Chase

Gordon Elliott, trainer of Delta Work, Galvin, Hardline and Mortal
Delta Work has more experience of it all now and that will stand to him. He takes a couple of runs to get right and I was very happy with his last run. He goes on decent ground, but he’s a lot more effective on softer ground. He must have a great chance, especially if they get some rain. The better the ground the better Galvin will be. We brought him over to school over the cross-country track and he was brilliant for Jamie [Codd]. We’ll send him over on the first boat to Cheltenham and will give him some more schooling before the race. If I didn’t have Conflated, Galvin would be in the Gold Cup, but it’s winners we want and this race gives him the best chance to win one there. We'll run Mortal and Hardline as well.

Charlie Longsdon, trainer of Snow Leopardess
She’s come out of her last race [at Haydock] extremely well. We’re all very happy and keen to go. She took to the course well on Trials day and she gets the 7lb mares’ allowance. She has it all to do with Delta Work, but I like to think she’ll improve. With any luck, we’ll go nicely.

Champion Bumper

Gordon Elliott, trainer of Better Days Ahead, King Of Kingsfield, Pour Les Filles, No Time To Wait and Samui
Better Days Ahead is a lovely horse. I asked Jamie Codd which one he’ll ride and he said Better Days Ahead without taking much time to think. I’d say that’s significant. King Of Kingsfield scoped wrong after his last run and can be forgiven for that. If the ground is dry, that will really suit him. If he was trained somewhere else, I’d say he’d be running on the Flat. He could win over a mile on the Flat, he’s that fast. Pour Les Filles is a lovely horse and Davy Russell will ride him. He's done nothing wrong. We'll also probably run No Time To Wait, who looked very good at Down Royal, and Samui, who won at Naas.

Published on 28 February 2023Last updated 19:25, 28 February 2023
