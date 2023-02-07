'I’d be confident of beating him next time' - connections on their Triumph Hurdle hopefuls

Milton Harris, trainer of Scriptwriter, Highland Frolic and Polyphonic

I would say that Scriptwriter will be our only runner at this stage. To say I was disappointed that he got beat by Comfort Zone at Cheltenham last time is an understatement. Paddy Brennan held his hands up afterwards and it wasn’t his finest hour. We had the quickest horse in the race and we gave the winner a target to aim at. Whilst taking nothing away from the winner, I’d be confident of beating him next time.

Gary Moore, trainer of Bo Zenith and Jupiter Du Gite

Bo Zenith runs at Ludlow on Wednesday and we’ll see how he gets on there before we make any decisions about Cheltenham. He needs to improve on what he’s done so far in England. Jupiter du Gite is on hold at the moment after disappointing last time and he’s pretty ground dependent, so unless we get some rain he won’t be running anywhere.

Willie Mullins, trainer of Blood Destiny, Gala Marceau and Lossiemouth

Blood Destiny is very good and I just felt it was only three weeks since his last run, he's only four and it was going to be a hard race if he ran in the Spring Juvenile at Leopardstown. He'll go to Cheltenham a bit fresher and he's a fair sort. Lossiemouth was just very unlucky at Leopardstown behind Gala Marceau, who is her own worst enemy as she pulled so hard but she’s going to improve as well. It's a hot division this year.