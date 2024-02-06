'He's unexposed and improving all the time. He's got a touch of class too' - trainer quotes for the Ryanair Chase
Top trainers discuss their hopes for the Ryanair Chase at Cheltenham on March 14 . . .
Joseph O'Brien, trainer of Banbridge
He's come out of his win at Kempton very well and the plan has always been to go straight to the Ryanair after it. That remains the plan. Conditions will be monitored closer to the time, but everything in his preparation has gone smoothly so far.
Dan Downie, representative of Owners Group 044, owners of Stage Star
We're very happy with him, he seems in good order and the plan is still the Ryanair. I'd be reluctant to say his defeat at Cheltenham on New Year's Day was because he was taken on for the lead or because of the ground. For whatever reason, he didn't bring his A game. The vet has done some work with him since, but that's nothing new or unusual for him. We want to get him spot on for March and he has the potential to be a player. A bit of time between his races does him no harm and he's quite active at home, so keeps himself fit and the timing to the festival works.
Published on 6 February 2024
Last updated 18:00, 6 February 2024
