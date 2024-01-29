Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
TippingAnte-Post Pricewise quotes
premium

'He runs in the Sidney Banks next week. He's in very good form and I think a lot of him' - trainer quotes for the Baring Bingham

Racing Post staff
Captain Teague: stuck on well to land the Challow Hurdle for Paul Nicholls
Captain Teague; Baring Bingham possible but also entered in the Albert BartlettCredit: Mark Cranham

Top trainers discuss their hopes for the Baring Bingham Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham on March 12

Paul Nicholls, trainer of Captain TeagueFarnoge, Fasol and Isaac Des Obeaux
Fasol won't run and neither will Isaac Des Obeaux, while Farnoge will probably go to Sandown for the EBF Final. Captain Teague is a possible, but he's also in the Albert Bartlett and, depending on the ground, we'll make a plan nearer the time, but he won't run before the festival.

Joe Tizzard, trainer of Diamond Ri and Lord Of Thunder
Diamond Ri did it nicely at Warwick last time and will probably go to Exeter next week, although there are a couple of other options. We're thinking of the festival and I hold him in high regard. He's a lovely horse and has proved that. His form is good and he jumped better at Warwick, but needs another run to get his eye in. The handicapper gave him a mark of 131 and he's improving and entitled to take his chance at Cheltenham. Lord Of Thunder has had a little setback and it's up in the air whether he makes it.

Access premium tipping

View daily premium tips from the Racing Post’s foremost experts, including the likes of Tom Segal, Paul Kealy and more

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 29 January 2024inAnte-post Pricewise

Last updated 18:10, 29 January 2024

icon
more inAnte-post Pricewise
more inAnte-post Pricewise