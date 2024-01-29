'He runs in the Sidney Banks next week. He's in very good form and I think a lot of him' - trainer quotes for the Baring Bingham

Top trainers discuss their hopes for the Baring Bingham Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham on March 12

Paul Nicholls, trainer of Captain Teague , Farnoge , Fasol and Isaac Des Obeaux

Fasol won't run and neither will Isaac Des Obeaux, while Farnoge will probably go to Sandown for the EBF Final. Captain Teague is a possible, but he's also in the Albert Bartlett and, depending on the ground, we'll make a plan nearer the time, but he won't run before the festival.

Joe Tizzard, trainer of Diamond Ri and Lord Of Thunder

Diamond Ri did it nicely at Warwick last time and will probably go to Exeter next week, although there are a couple of other options. We're thinking of the festival and I hold him in high regard. He's a lovely horse and has proved that. His form is good and he jumped better at Warwick, but needs another run to get his eye in. The handicapper gave him a mark of 131 and he's improving and entitled to take his chance at Cheltenham. Lord Of Thunder has had a little setback and it's up in the air whether he makes it.