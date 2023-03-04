'A reproduction of that run here could well be enough.' - Conor Fennelly with two bets at Leopardstown

An Forghas

1.40 Leopardstown

0.5 pt each-way

has claims in the Edmondstown Maiden Hurdle if he puts his best foot forward back at two miles for Oliver McKiernan and he could run well at an each-way price given Mullins and Elliott will no doubt dominate the front of the market.

He won a bumper at Limerick for James Conheady in extraordinary circumstances at 125-1 and ran a promising race on debut for McKiernan when fifth at Punchestown last November.

That was a strong maiden hurdle which clocked a good time and the the second, third and fourth have all won since. The six-year-old then ran too bad to be true upped in trip next time out at Fairyhouse and came back to something like his Punchestown run last time out when running a decent race before coming down at the last in another strong contest.

Phillip Enright's mount will be suited by coming back to this trip and could have a squeak if he comes back to the form of his debut run.

Galon De Vauzelle

4.35 Leopardstown

2 pts win

I thought ran a very encouraging race when just failing to reel in Temptationinmilan the last day at Navan and he can go one better here dropped in trip for Philip Rothwell in the John Thomas McNamara Series Handicap Chase.

That was over three miles on good ground and all his best form has come on a decent surface and those conditions will likely be present today. The seven-year-old is typically held up in his races so may be a bit of a hostage to fortune but there are plenty in this contest who like to race prominently so it should set up ideally.

His hold up tactics were partly his downfall the last day as they didn't seem to go any gallop out in front and the winner was much more prominently positioned so the son of Kap Rock done tremendously well to almost nail him on the line. They were over eight lengths clear of the third that day and a reproduction of that run here could well be enough.