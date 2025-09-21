Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Southwell and Hamilton on Sunday, September 21

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

The Man 4.07 Southwell - @100-30

Underwent wind/gelding operations prior to his successful seasonal/handicap debut at the Dante meeting and returned to York a month ago when he held his own against older opposition (beaten a head); up another 4lb but he's a fast-improving sprinter who won his novice here.

Arkenstaar 4.13 Hamilton - @5-2

Versatile ground-wise; narrowly regained the winning thread last time, taking his Hamilton record to 21111143441; respected back up only 2lb (has defied higher marks).

Hour By Hour 4.43 Hamilton - @5-2

Suited by ground softer than good; fresh contender, having raced only twice this term (ran respectably both times, including here); he's 3-5 at Hamilton and warrants respect back down in grade.

Tanjen 5.07 Southwell - @9-2

Prominent racer; 0-8 on turf but she has won both AW starts, latterly an easy win over C&D 19 days ago (second and fourth have won since); up 10lb but may not have reached her ceiling on AW.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns?

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. For example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on.

