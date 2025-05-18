Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Newmarket and Ripon on Sunday, May 18

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Glory Hyde 14:10 Ripon View Racecard Jky: Cian Horgan (5lb) Tnr: Roger Fell Flag Of St George 16:45 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: Jane Chapple-Hyam Sportingsilvermine 17:15 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: Hector Crouch Tnr: James Owen Sixtygeesbaby 17:45 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: Jack Callan (7lb) Tnr: Tom Clover

Glory Hyde 2.10 Ripon @ 3-1

Returned to form with third off 2lb higher at Wetherby (5.5f, good to firm) last month, form that has been very well advertised by the winner since, and she was not discredited from wide stall in recent Class 4 contest at Beverley (5f, good to firm); sure to appreciate this ease in grade; good chance.

Flag Of St George 4.45 Newmarket @ 11-2

Spoiled his finishing effort by hanging at Chelmsford (7f, AW) last time but went down by only a neck and now goes in first-time headgear, which may well help; gained sole success in the novice event on this card two years ago; interesting back here.

Sportingsilvermine 5.15 Newmarket @ 2-1

0-18 in Ireland (close second on good to firm) but won at Southwell and Musselburgh on his first two starts for James Owen before going close under a 7lb claimer at Chester; those big runs for new yard have been over about 1m3f/1m4f, keeping on well, with last two starts on good ground, and he's probably well handicapped on this first crack at 1m6f.

Sixtygeesbaby 5.45 Newmarket @ 3-1

Form figures of 411 in 6f novice events, the wins at Newmarket (impressively) and Doncaster (narrowly), both under Neil Callan; now ridden by that jockey's son Jack, who takes off a handy 7lb; interesting with further improvement plausible.

Looking for the best Lucky 15 betting sites? Racing Post's expert tipster, Graeme Rodway , has ranked them for you on RP Recommends , your go-to bookmaker advice service.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns?

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. For example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on.

Do you want to quickly work out the potential returns for your Lucky 15 bet? Check out the Racing Post's Bet Calculator to manage your bet accurately.

