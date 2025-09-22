Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Hamilton, Leicester and Wolverhampton on Monday, September 22

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

James Park Woods 1.48 Hamilton - @5-2 (forecast odds)

Had a poor strike-rate for most of his career but he returned to form to win at Bath (1m, good to soft) on September 13 and followed up at Brighton (1m, soft) two days later; under a penalty he's able to run off a mark just 2lb higher than last time and he's a strong candidate.

All Too Beautiful 2.10 Leicester - @7-2 (forecast odds)

Knocking on the door prior to her 6f win at Windsor (good to firm) last month; similar form when second at Bath (5.3f, soft) 19 days ago; third over C&D in her one attempt at this trip; looks sure to go well.

Margorie 5.05 Leicester - @7-2 (forecast odds)

Well beaten on her first two starts (6f, good to firm) but she proved a different proposition faced with soft ground at Windsor (6f) three weeks ago, powering home to spring a 40-1 surprise; the third has since won a handicap (admittedly off a mark of just 58) and this extra furlong looks sure to suit; should have more to offer; interesting.

Penelope Valentine 6.30 Wolverhampton - @9-4 (forecast odds)

Just 1-15 but she's well treated on her Kempton win (7f) in February and was a respectable third on stable debut at Lingfield (6f, AW) two weeks ago; this step back up in trip is a positive and she looks interesting on her second run for James Owen; first-time visor.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns?

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. For example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on.

