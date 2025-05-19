Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Carlisle, Redcar, Windsor and Wolverhampton on Monday, May 19

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Crown's Lady 5.00 Carlisle @ 5-2

Successful handicap debut at Ripon (1m, good to soft) last June; has flourished on AW since and although not entirely convincing on turf since the win, she bumped into one at Beverley (about 1m, good) in April when possibly needing the run for new yard (won this last year); solid claims.

Makes Me Wonder 5.15 Redcar @ 100-30

Well connected and although his AW form was modest it was a different story on turf debut at Yarmouth (1m, good) when despite being denied the run he wanted he found a bright finish to beat one who landed a four-timer after; interesting back at 7f off just 4lb higher.

Regal Envoy 6.50 Windsor @ 7-2

Ended 2024 in good form and he's carried on the good work this year, beating Toca Madera at Newmarket last month and then going down narrowly over 6f here last week; good chance off the same mark with Oisin Murphy retaining the ride.

Spring 8.00 Wolverhampton @ 100-30

Unexposed 3yo; shaped with a degree of promise when keeping on for a close fifth at Lingfield (5f, AW) on her return last month; should be sharper today and returning to 6f will help; leading contender.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns?

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. For example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on.

