Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with three selections at Sha Tin on Sunday

Fortune Boy

8.40 Sha Tin

2pts win

Invincible Ibis

9.15 Sha Tin

2pts win

Helene Supafeeling

9.50 Sha Tin

2pts win

Hugh Bowman can make the most of a chance ride on the promising Invincible Ibis, who puts his Four-Year-Old Classic Series credentials to the test in the Class 3 1m handicap (9.15) at Sha Tin on Sunday.

Invincible Ibis had become the regular mount of Zac Purton, who partnered the gelding to an impressive hat-trick of wins, but the eight-times champion is honouring a prior commitment by switching to chief rival Beauty Bolt.

It gives Purton the opportunity to test another Classic Series hopeful and doesn’t necessarily mean he can’t revert to Invincible Ibis in the Classic Mile on February 1, while at the same time also knowing that the Brazilian import Sagacious Life is another option.

Arch-rival Bowman happily takes over on the Mark Newnham-trained Invincible Ibis – a son of the I Am Invincible stallion Hellbent – who is rapidly working his way up the ladder.

He’s been hit with a 9lb hike in the ratings for his most recent win, but the rise may not have much of a negative impact as this is a Class 3 restricted to his age group. Drawn in stall three, the gelding should enjoy the run of the race while Beauty Bolt has a bigger challenge in stall 14.

Beauty Bolt is trained by Tony Cruz, who sourced the son of Night Of Thunder from Ireland, where he easily won his sole start, a Dundalk maiden, for Joseph O’Brien. He is 2-6 in Hong Kong.

Bowman rides another Classic Series fancy, the David Eustace-trained Helene Supafeeling, who attempts to follow up his taking local debut in the Class 3 7f handicap (9.50). .

Formerly with Archie Watson, the gelding won twice over a mile on the all-weather at Southwell and Chelmsford before taking a 6f handicap under James McDonald last month. Purton’s mount Tin Fook is the main danger.

In another crucial Classic Series pointer, the David Hayes-trained Fortune Boy will be hard to beat in the Class 3 1m 1f handicap (8.40). The gelding has cast-iron form having chased home Invincible Ibis and subsequent winner Lovero over a mile in this grade last month.

Sha Tin Placepot perm

7.00

4 Charity Together

6 Packing Hurricane

7.35

4 Aurora Patch

6 Szeryng

8.05

6 Sky Trust

9 Public Attention

8.40

9 Fortune Boy

10 The Auspicious

9.15

1 Invincible Ibis

2 Beauty Bolt

9.50

2 Helene Supafeeling

9 Tin Fook

2 x 2 x 2 x 2 x 2 x 2 = 64 lines

Bets can be placed into Hong Kong pools with the Tote. The first race at Sha Tin is on Sunday is at 4.30am

