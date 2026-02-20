Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with his fancies for Sunday's Sha Tin card

Colourful King

6.30 Sha Tin

2pts win

Cool Boy

9.10 Sha Tin

2pts win

Without Compare

9.45 Sha Tin

2pts win

‘Name the distance’ is the cry of confidence as Ka Ying Rising sits poised for a local record 18th consecutive win when he lines up in the Group 1 7f The Queen’s Silver Jubilee Cup (8.35 ) with Zac Purton aboard at Sha Tin on Sunday.

Twelve months ago, this remarkable racehorse was rapidly establishing his reputation when stepped up in trip for the first time in this race, asked to go a furlong outside his comfort zone.

He won by a length and a half from Helios Express but just for a split second in the home straight, there were fears he was being tested. This time around though – seven wins later – he's acclaimed as the world’s best sprinter and trainer David Hayes is confident he can claim the record solely as his own.

There's a note of reverence when Hayes mentions Silent Witness, who currently shares the 17-straight wins accolade – he had first-hand experience of the great sprinter’s prowess on his earlier stint as a trainer in Hong Kong – but he believes Ka Ying Rising is stronger and better than last year.

Just like when the gelding won The Everest in Sydney last October, Hayes will be happy just to register another win rather than attempting to break the clock. The race carries a total prize of about £1.3 million. Again, Helios Express looks the main danger but Lucky Sweynesse and Galaxy Patch also have place claims.

Purton has a strong book of nine rides on the 11-race card, with the talented Cool Boy a stand-out in the Class 3 6f handicap (9.10 ). The Jamie Richards-trained three-year-old won his last two outings in convincing style, and has the ability to cope with a class promotion and a 7lb rise in the ratings.

The eight-time champion can also take the Class 2 5f sprint handicap (6.30 ) aboard the David Eustace-trained Colouful King. The straight course suits this son of Blue Point but only when he can get a clear crack at them. His racing style is to drop out and come late.

The Mark Newnham-trained Youthful Spirits is likely to blaze away up the stands rail and with the small field of seven there should be less clutter. Stellar Express is another contender despite being hard hit for his last win, going up 14lb.

Danny Shum is tipped to land one of the trickiest and most competitive heats on the day, the Class 3 mile handicap (9.45 ), with the lightly raced Without Compare, who'll have Armor Golden Eagle and Beauty Alliance as his biggest rivals.

Sha Tin Placepot perm

7.30

4 Aerovolanic

7 Lucky Balerion

8.00

1 Turin Champions

3 All’s Well

8.35

1 Ka Ying Rising

3 Helios Express

9.10

4 Cool Boy

6 Prestige Win

9.45

8 Without Compare

12 Armour Golden Eagle

10.20

5 Brilliant Express

6 Ka Ying Attack

2 x 2 x 2 x 2 x 2 x 2 = 64 lines

Bets can be placed into Hong Kong pools with the Tote. The first race at Sha Tin is on Sunday is at 5.00am

