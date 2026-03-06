Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with his fancies for Sunday's Sha Tin card

Stunning Peach

If horses could talk, Fast Network would be quick to tell you he's glad to see the back of champion sprinter Ka Ying Rising — for the time being — having chased home the great champion in his three most recent outings, all at Group 1 and 2 level.

But the Dennis Yip-trained Fast Network is favoured to step out of the shadow of the ‘World’s Best Sprinter’ in the Class 1 6f Essex Handicap (9.10 ) at Sha Tin tomorrow, despite being asked to shoulder 9st 9lb topweight.

For the record, the five-year-old finished second, third and third respectively, consistently running with credit but each time being totally overshadowed by an exceptional racehorse.

His opposition here is on a significantly lower plain, though still classy. The Francis Lui-trained Invincible Shield is the danger. Having carved out an impressive 4-13 record locally after earlier winning four on the trot in Queensland prior to export, he should give a good sight for Vincent Ho.

Others with excellent credentials are Patch Of Theta, Beauty Waves, Stellar Express, Light Years Charm and Storm Rider. It has the makings of a cracking contest on this 11-race card.

Tony Cruz’s patience was rewarded when the talented Stunning Peach returned to winning ways at his last start, scoring narrowly. The five-year-old is selected to go in again in the Class 2 1m 1f handicap (7.35 ), in which the David Hayes-trained Fortune Boy is next best.

Stunning Peach was purchased as a local Derby contender out of Joseph O’Brien’s stable after coming second to Los Angeles in the Group 1 Criterium de Saint-Cloud, and while he finished only 10th in the Blue Riband, he has always been well-regarded.

Fortune Boy still has this year’s Derby as his mission and his most recent effort was promising. He should be ready to step up again as he attempts to boost his rating in an effort to make the Classic field.

There are three races on the dirt and trainer Mark Newnham is always worth following with his less-exposed types on the surface. Supreme Sea , who's impressed already, can land another in the Class 3 6f handicap (8.05 ), in which Capital Delight should also be considered.

