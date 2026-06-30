Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with his fancies for Sha Tin on Wednesday

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Public Attention

11.00 Sha Tin

2pts win

Flow Water Flow 13:45 Sha Tin View Racecard Jky: Andrea Atzeni Tnr: J Size





Flow Water Flow

1.45 Sha Tin

2pts win

Tycoon Resources 14:20 Sha Tin View Racecard Jky: Angus Chung (2lb) Tnr: A S Cruz

Tycoon Resources

2.20 Sha Tin

2pts win

Brett Crawford is keen to maintain his end-of-season momentum and Public Attention looks the answer to the Class 2 7f Reunification Cup (11.00) off a light weight on another strong card at Sha Tin.

South African Crawford has sent out four winners at the last four meetings — including an important double on Saturday — and Public Attention will further enhance his reputation if he can land the feature at this 11-race public holiday fixture.

Just over a year ago, the four-year-old grey gelding won the Group 3 6f Eskimo Prince Stakes in the Coolmore colours at Randwick, having previously finished a creditable fifth in the Group 1 Caulfield Guineas, which is high-class form.

Soon after arriving in Hong Kong, Public Attention showed glimpses of promise in his first three outings for David Hayes, but following an unfortunate run in the Classic Mile, in which he was checked badly in the straight and finished tenth, he had one more start before being switched to Crawford.

He is 0-7 locally but clearly has the potential to go much higher than his current rating and will be hard to beat, drawn in stall five, with only 8st 3lb to carry. Karis Teetan, aboard for his last two runs, retains the mount.

Top Dragon, on his first outing since the Derby in March, is expected to run well fresh for Andrea Atzeni, with the Tony Cruz-trained Beauty Bolt next best in a race likely to be dominated by those at the bottom of the handicap.

There are two other budding stars on the card, the first being the John Size-trained Flow Water Flow , who resumes following a lengthy break in the Class 3 mile handicap (1.45) , in which he will be trying to complete a hat-trick.

He has come through five barrier trials in preparation for this after being laid low with fever. Lucky Sam Gor is the danger.

The other ready to put his name up in lights is the Cruz-trained Tycoon Resources, who bids to make it four wins in a row in the Class 3 6f handicap (2.20) , in which Effortless Win , fitted with cheekpieces for the first time, also has a major chance.

Sha Tin Placepot perm

11.35

6 Storm Mirror

12 Incanto Star

12.05

2 Fast Responder

12 Lucky Candy

12.40

3 Nyx Gluck

10 Honorary

1.10

8 Jolly Brilliant

11 Lucky Balerion

1.45

3 Lucky Sam Gor

6 Flow Water Flow

2.20

2 Tycoon Resources

3 Effortless Win

2x2x2x2x2x2 = 64 lines

Bets can be placed into Hong Kong pools with the Tote. The first race at Sha Tin on Wednesday is at 9am

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