Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with his fancies for Sha Tin on Wednesday

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Bull Attitude

2.15 Sha Tin

2pts win

Sky Vino

3.15 Sha Tin

2pts win

Victory Sky

3.50 Sha Tin

2pts win

Joao Moreira reappears after a fleeting visit to São Paulo last weekend and is tipped to make a successful return aboard track specialist Sky Vino in the Class 3 handicap (3.15) over 1m½f on an all-dirt card at Sha Tin.

The Magic Man partners Sky Vino for his retainer Caspar Fownes, who is locked in an intense battle at the top of the trainers’ championship, in which he lies second on 50 wins, only one behind Mark Newnham, while Danny Shum (50), David Hayes (48), Francis Lui (45) and John Size (43) are also in contention.

With 20 meetings left this season, it could well be a grandstand finish again. And with Fownes all-out to snatch a fifth trainers’ title, Sky Vino’s entry takes on more significance, especially with Moreira retaining the mount.

He was aboard when the gelding finished a head second to Silvery Breeze over a mile on turf at Happy Valley last time, but he will be more comfortable back on dirt. The four-year-old is a son of the Breeders’ Cup Classic winner Vino Rosso and has inherited much of his sire’s prowess on that surface.

Sky Vino receives a very handy 11lb from another useful dirt performer in the Newnham-trained Talents Ambition, whose biggest challenge will be carrying top weight of 9st 9lb against several handy types, who are well placed and in form.

Zac Purton retains the ride on Talents Ambition, who he drove home into second over course and distance last time, failing by a short head to catch the David Eustace-trained Loch Tay. He will inevitably be coming from the second half of the field, but with the possibility of rain, it will be more difficult to pick up the front-runners.

Newnham has become expert at farming these exclusively dirt meetings, and Bull Attitude in the Class 4 1m½f handicap (2.15) is arguably the best of his five runners here. He will be hard to beat with an inside draw in stall three and Lyle Hewitson aboard, while Shotgun is next best.

Nichola Yuen is proving excellent value for her 10lb allowance and it is no surprise to see her with a full book of rides, of which the Ricky Yiu-trained Victory Sky in the finale, the Class 3 6f handicap (3.50), is the standout.

The gelding’s three wins have been over course and distance, and although given a 6lb hike for his win last time under Purton, Yuen’s claim cancels out that increase. Aurora Patch is his danger.

Sha Tin Placepot perm

1.15

4 Perfect Team

9 Yoda’s Choice

1.45

1 Tourbillon Golfer

2 Light Years Glory

2.15

8 Shotgun

11 Bull Attitude

2.45

3 Fun N Fun Together

4 Good Chap

3.15

1 Talents Ambition

7 Sky Vino

3.50

2 Victory Sky

4 Aurora Patch

2 x 2 x 2 x 2 x 2 x 2 = 64 lines

Bets can be placed into Hong Kong pools with the Tote. The first race at Sha Tin on Wednesday is at 11.45am

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