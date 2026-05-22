Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with his fancies for Sha Tin on Sunday

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Enthusium

8.30 Sha Tin

2pts win

Beauty Bolt

9.45 Sha Tin

2pts win

Without Compare

10.55 Sha Tin

2pts win

John Size is gradually losing touch with the leaders in the hotly contested trainers' championship but he will still fire in the winners, with Enthusium in the Class 3 1m1f handicap (8.30 ), being his best chance at Sha Tin tomorrow.

The 13-time champion lies in sixth place in the title race with 46 wins, eight adrift of leader Danny Shum (54), and he sends out nine runners on the 11-race card, some with realistic hopes. With 15 meetings remaining until the season ends on July 15, he can certainly improve his position.

William Haggas trained Enthusium when he won a 1m1f novice at Carlisle on his fourth start for the King and Queen 12 months ago. Bred by the late Queen Elizabeth, he was dubbed The King's Falcon before undergoing a name change on arrival in Hong Kong.

The Dubawi gelding has been sent to the right local trainer to realise his long-distance potential, and it would be appropriate to see him oblige on Champions & Chater Cup day when stayers are appreciated and celebrated.

He will meet Aerodynamics on 4lb worse terms for having beaten that Mark Newnham-trained rival by a short head over 1m2f at their last meeting earlier this month. In theory, it will be a close contest yet again, but Enthusium is on an upward curve and is tipped to repeat.

Size can also be followed when he saddles Juneau Pride in the Class 2 7f handicap (9.45 ) but more for inclusion in a forecast with the strongly fancied Beauty Bolt , who could assist Zac Purton in his quest to land the five he needs to ring up a score of 2,000 winners locally.

Interestingly, Beauty Bolt finished 13th in the Hong Kong Derby in March (he sustained a cut to his near front leg), while Juneau Pride came in eighth. Both are more comfortable here over 7f, and Beauty Bolt also underlined his well-being by winning a barrier trial 12 days ago.

Of course, Romantic Warrior holds centre stage when he attempts to complete the Triple Crown by winning the Champions & Chater Cup and the day belongs to him and his connections.

Danny Shum and James McDonald, his trainer and jockey, can conclude their big day by also winning the finale, the Class 3 7f handicap (10.55 ) with the up-and-coming Without Compare , who has not run since impressively winning over a mile at Happy Valley two months ago.

Sha Tin Placepot

8.00

1 Eighty Light Years

14 View All Things

8.30

2 Aerodynamics

7 Enthusium

9.05

1 Romantic Warrior

4 Rousham Park

9.45

4 Beauty Bolt

11 Juneau Pride

10.20

3 Titan Pegasus

5 My Mars

10.55

4 Without Compare

7 Baby Sakura

2 x 2 x 2 x 2 x 2 x 2 = 64 lines

Bets can be placed into Hong Kong pools with the Tote. The first race at Sha Tin on Sunday is at 5.30am.

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