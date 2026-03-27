Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with his fancies for Sha Tin on Sunday

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Lucky Sam Gor

9.35 Sha Tin

2pts win

Bulb General

10.05 Sha Tin

2pts win

Endued

11.15 Sha Tin

2pts win

Mark Newnham can cap the most rewarding month of his training career by saddling the talented Lucky Sam Gor to win the Class 3 7f handicap (9.35) on a potentially informative 11-race card at Sha Tin on Sunday.

Newnham, now in his third year with a Hong Kong licence, sent out Invincible Ibis to win an epic running of the Derby a week ago, which followed only days after he registered his first five-timer on a memorable night at Happy Valley.

Lucky Sam Gor was once spoken of as a possible contender for the Blue Riband, but he failed to stay when 13th in the 1m 1f Classic Cup four weeks ago. The trainer has wisely dropped him back to a distance he has won over three times and he will be much better suited here.

Arguably Lucky Sam Gor's best run came two starts ago when he finished fourth in a restricted mile handicap behind Derby third Stormy Grove and two subsequent winners in Without Compare and Endued. He was badly blocked for a run in the straight and could have been closer.

Salon S remains unbeaten after three starts and looks destined for better things, but he was hit with a 10lb rise in the ratings for his easy last success and shoulders top weight from a wide draw (stall 11 of 12).

The danger might be three-year-old Romantic Gladiator, bought out of William Knight’s stable after minor wins at Haydock and York last year. The three-year-old finished nicely for fourth over 6f at Happy Valley and has untapped potential. The booking of Andrea Atzeni is noteworthy.

Later, in the Class 3 mile handicap (11.15), Atzeni is aboard the John Size-trained Endued , who he partnered to victory from an awkward draw last time. Endued, who won his maiden in New Zealand, copped a 6lb ratings hike for winning by a head, but he's progressive enough to overcome the extra weight.

Lightly-weighted The Golden Knight, Harry Bentley’s mount, will think he’s having a birthday with only 8st 6lb to carry and he has also drawn well (stall three), which should enable him to be up behind the pace from the start.

Jamie Richards has recruited a talented type from his native New Zealand in Bulb General , who can continue his rapid rise when stepping up to Class 2 level in the 6f sprint handicap (10.05). He attempts his fourth win on the trot and has Patch Of Stars and Magnifique as his biggest rivals.

Sha Tin Placepot perm

8.35

4 Nyx Gluck

5 State Security

9.05

4 Warriors Dream

6 Mighty Fighter

9.35

2 Lucky Sam Gor

6 Romantic Gladiator

10.05

4 Patch Of Stars

7 Bulb General

10.40

1 Happy Index

3 Rising Force

11.15

6 Endued

14 The Golden Knight

2 x 2 x 2 x 2 x 2 x 2 = 64 lines

Bets can be placed into Hong Kong pools with the Tote. The first race at Sha Tin on Sunday is at 5.45am

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