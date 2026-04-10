Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with his fancies for Sha Tin on Sunday

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Flying Luck

9.05 Sha Tin

2pts win

Charming Legend

9.35 Sha Tin

2pts win

Quantum Legend

10.10 Sha Tin

2pts win

Joao Moreira can carry on his superb re-introduction to Hong Kong with another attractive book of rides supplied by his retaining trainer Caspar Fownes at Sha Tin tomorrow, the best being Flying Luck in the Class 3 mile (9.05) .

The ‘Magic Man’ made a grand entrance at Happy Valley on Wednesday, partnering four winners from nine rides, as Fownes made a bold statement of intent in his quest for a fifth trainers’ title.

As plans go, this was perfectly executed. On getting the green light to bring Moreira here for the remainder of the season, Fownes set about laying out a series of major chances for the Brazilian’s first day back under contract.

There is just a hint that something similar might be attempted this weekend, with Flying Luck looking a prime contender despite his last-start disappointment when he beat only one home in a 14-runner field.

That failure was almost certainly because of his wide 13 draw, which forced tactics that didn’t suit the five-year-old. Dropped out early, he then over-raced when the pace slackened and never gave his true showing.

This time, from gate five with Moreira aboard, Flying Luck should get his chance. His record of 3-16 which includes five minor placings points to a pretty consistent type. His danger is the John Size-trained Endued, who found the task of giving The Golden Knight 11lb too much last time.

Fownes and Moreira combine for six races, and after Flying Luck, their next best chance is Charming Legend in the Class 3 7f handicap (9.35) . The gelding has raced only twice in the past ten months and is reportedly a bleeder.

As a consequence, the trainer has taken Charming Legend to Conghua, where he has trialled to the satisfaction of the stewards, though clearly not placed under pressure. The gelding will have Endeared to fear in an interesting contest.

Mention of barrier trials leads to the Mark Newnham-trained Quantum Legend , who makes his local debut in the Class 3 6f handicap (10.10) . The winner of a maiden on heavy ground in New Zealand, he recently finished second to My Wish on the Sha Tin all-weather track and looks a nice prospect.

Sha Tin Placepot perm

8.00

1 Baby Sakura

2 Elite Golf

8.35

9 Shotgun

11 Just Follow Me

9.05

4 Endued

5 Flying Luck

9.35

1 Endeared

3 Charming Legend

10.10

2 Smart Golf

10 Quantum Legend

10.45

5 Crimson Flash

12 Pakistan Legacy

2 x 2 x 2 x 2 x 2 x 2 = 64 lines

Bets can be placed into Hong Kong pools with the Tote. The first race at Sha Tin on Sunday is at 5.30am

Sign up to the Tote here . New customers online only. Eligibility restrictions apply. Only valid with code B10G40CF on registration. £/€10 min qualifying bet at 1/1 (2.0) odds or greater across sports or racing (if EW then min £10 Win + £10 Place). Receive £/€20 Tote Credit, £/€10 Free Sports Bet and 2 x £/€5 Football Acca within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. 7-day expiry on free bets & Tote Credit. Your first bet will be your qualifying bet. One per customer. UK & ROI customers only. 18+. Full T&Cs apply. Gambleaware.org . Full T&Cs apply.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.