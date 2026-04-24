Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with his fancies for Sha Tin on Sunday

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Jantar Mantar

8.45 Sha Tin

2pts win

The Red Hare

9.20 Sha Tin

2pts win

Salon S

11.10 Sha Tin

2pts win

Trainer Frankie Lor has an important FWD Champions Day to look forward to, especially with the talented Numbers throwing his cap in the ring in what could be an epic running of the QEII Cup at Sha Tin.

However, Lor has other big interests as well, with The Red Hare trying his luck in the Class 3 7f handicap (9.20 ) after a series of near misses. His most recent third to Mighty Masts and Fit For Beauty was encouraging and it seems only a matter of time before he lands another prize.

The clincher here may be the booking of apprentice Nichola Yuen, who is outstanding value for her 10lb claim. The experience she gained in South Australia before stints in New Zealand and South Africa are paying off.

The big threat is the Pierre Ng-trained Aeroinvincible, who will be partnered by Andrea Atzeni, who has another good book of rides on this showcase meeting.

Later in the day, Lor will saddle the exciting Salon S in the finale, the Class 2 7f handicap (11.10 ), in which the unbeaten gelding will try to make it five wins in a row.

He must cope with a rise in class but with his light weight, he should be equal to the task. The capable Emblazon, with Jerry Chau on board, is his biggest rival in an interesting race to round off the day.

One of the best horses running on this stellar card is the Japanese miler Jantar Mantar , who will start favourite yet should still be backed with confidence in the FWD Champions Mile (8.45 ). He is drawn well in stall six which will give him options in this 14-runner field.

The danger is the Mark Newnham-trained My Wish, who got too far out of his ground yet flew home late last time. Hugh Bowman will know his mount's capabilities and his hope will be for a solid pace from the start.

The much-travelled Docklands flies the flag for Britain and there is a degree of optimism that the Queen Anne winner can make the most of his inside draw in stall one, with Australian jockey Mark Zahra in the saddle.

Docklands will be running in Hong Kong for the third time and there is stable confidence that his costly trait of being slowly away in his races may be rectified by the fitting of a blindfold when he arrives at the start.

Sha Tin Placepot perm

8.10

4 Geneva

14 Lucky Candy

8.45

1 Jantar Mantar

5 My Wish

9.20

7 The Red Hare

10 Aeroinvincible

9.55

1 Masquerade Ball

2 Romantic Warrior

10.35

1 Lucky Sam Gor

9 The Golden Knight

11.10

8 Emblazon

11 Salon S

2 x 2 x 2 x 2 x 2 x 2 = 64 lines

Bets can be placed into Hong Kong pools with the Tote. The first race at Sha Tin on Sunday is at 5.30am

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