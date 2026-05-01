Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with his fancies for Sha Tin on Sunday

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Nautical Force

8.40 Sha Tin

2pts win

Stormy Grove

9.40 Sha Tin

2pts win

Quantum Legend

10.45 Sha Tin

2pts win

One of the most dazzling local debuts in recent memory was produced by Irish import Nautical Force , who will seek to repeat the performance in Sunday's Group 3 1m4f Queen Mother Memorial Cup (8.40) at Sha Tin.

It is hard to believe that as a follow-on from an unforgettable FWD Champions Day that we see another 11-race card of quality, with plenty of decent horses and the John Size-trained Nautical Force – who was bought out of Johnny Murtagh’s stable on the Curragh – is one of them.

Two weeks ago, many good judges put a line straight through the Ghaiyyath gelding when he entered the paddock on his toes, jig-jogging and sweating badly and looking overwhelmed by the new experience. And in the race itself he was in the last three all the way to the home turn, at which point he slipped into overdrive and sliced through the middle of the pack, getting up to beat a strong Class 2 field in impressive style.

The Queen Mother Memorial Cup is a handicap and often serves as a prep race for the Champions and Chater Cup over course and distance on May 24. That Nautical Force was able to finish fourth in the three-year-old King George V Handicap over the same trip at Royal Ascot last year augurs well for his prospects here.

Gentlemen Legacy, who chased him home in fourth last time, reopposes, while Romantic Thor, who won the Dee Stakes as Capulet for Ballydoyle at Chester two years ago, looks a stayer who will be suited by his light weight.

Frankie Lor must have felt the blow of seeing Stormy Grove miss the cut for the FWD Champions Mile intensely – especially when Derby winner Invincible Ibis finished fourth to My Wish there – but the four-year-old can return to winning ways in the Class 2 1m handicap (9.40).

With better luck in running, Stormy Grove might have threatened Invincible Ibis in the Derby, but this time his big challenge is mastering the Size-trained Sky Jewellery, who came back from a long layoff through injury to hack up last time. It will be a clash to savour.

Zac Purton has his usual collection of quality mounts, with the Mark Newnham-trained Quantum Legend in the Class 3 7f handicap (10.45) being one of them.

The three-year-old had trialled well leading up to his local debut, but ran out of steam in the straight and will be all the better for the experience.

Sha Tin Placepot perm

8.40

3 Gentlemen Legacy

5 Nautical Force

9.10

2 Mr Cool

9 Joyful Prosperity

9.40

2 Stormy Grove

8 Sky Jewellery

10.10

9 Shamus Storm

11 Mission Giant

10.45

8 Quantum Legend

14 Baby Sakura

11.20

2 Smart Golf

14 Almighty Lightning

2 x 2 x 2 x 2 x 2 x 2 = 64 lines

Bets can be placed into Hong Kong pools with the Tote. The first race at Sha Tin on Sunday is at 5.45am

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