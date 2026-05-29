Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with his fancies for Sha Tin on Sunday

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Sky Jewellery

9.05 Sha Tin

2pts win

Crimson Flash

10.10 Sha Tin

2pts win

Trinity Treasure

10.45 Sha Tin

2pts win

Andrea Atzeni, currently third in the jockeys’ championship, is tipped to land both Group 3 feature races on a potentially informative 11-race card at Sha Tin on Sunday as the season enters its final weeks.

Atzeni is on target to register his best season in Hong Kong, having ridden 54 winners earning in excess of £8 million (GBP) in prize-money, of which the jockey takes 10 per cent. Only Zac Purton (121) and Hugh Bowman (57) head him in the table.

Sky Jewellery , the Italian’s mount in the mile Lion Rock Trophy (9.05 ), is a budding star. He showed glimpses of real talent when winning three of his five starts last season and then spent 12 months on the sidelines.

A clue to the reason for the absence was uncovered when he bled from both nostrils after a barrier trial last November, triggering a mandatory ban from racing. Trainer John Size has skilfully managed his comeback, which has seen him win his last two starts.

Sky Jewellery breezed home with plenty in hand in both, so it wasn’t a shock to see him put him up 8lb for each victory. Provided he retains his form he will take a power of beating, though he comes up against another with a big future in the Tony Cruz-trained Winning Ovation, who won a 6f novice for Michael Bell as a juvenile and has won four of his six starts since arriving in Hong Kong.

Atzeni also has a big chance of taking the Group 3 6f Sha Tin Vase (10.10 ) aboard Crimson Flash , who Mark Newnham relies on to keep him in the fight for the trainers’ title. Newnham (53) has slipped back to be three wins behind leaders Caspar Fownes and Danny Shum (both on 56).

Crimson Flash has won three races this season but was overpowered last time by Patch Of Stars , who reopposes here with a slightly better draw and is again a major player.

In a race of great depth, the topweight in this handicap, Raging Blizzard , will appreciate not having to chase home Ka Ying Rising again, although he will be conceding many pounds to several decent young horses.

Elsewhere, one of the most significant jockey bookings is Zac Purton for the David Eustace-trained Trinity Treasure in the Class 3 mile handicap (10.45 ) after the gelding finished an eye-catching fourth on only his second local start at odds of 274-1. Previously, he won a maiden at Grafton in New South Wales.

Sha Tin Placepot

8.35

4 Double Win

6 Super Goldendragon

9.05

6 Winning Ovation

7 Sky Jewellery

9.40

2 Invictus Dragon

12 Lucky Man

10.10

1 Raging Blizzard

8 Crimson Flash

10.45

3 Endued

11 Trinity Treasure

11.20

2 Smart Golf

3 Gold Patch

2 x 2 x 2 x 2 x 2 x 1 = 32 lines

Bets can be placed into Hong Kong pools with the Tote. The first race at Sha Tin on Sunday is at 5.45am.

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