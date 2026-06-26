Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with his fancies for Sha Tin on Saturday

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Glittering Legend

1.05 Sha Tin

2pts win

Mr Incredible

1.40 Sha Tin

2pts win

Circuit Champion

2.15 Sha Tin

2pts win

Brett Crawford aims for a third win from four starts with the untapped Mr Incredible in the Class 3 6f handicap sprint (1.40 ) at Sha Tin, which for a back-end-of-season card is remarkably strong.

For several weeks, Hong Kong racing has taken measures to combat the summer heat and humidity – similar in some ways to Britain at present – although here twilight fixtures are favoured, kicking off at 4pm rather than early-morning starts.

Mr Incredible is typical of several young horses having a final run before the curtain drops on the season on July 15. A three-year-old son of Sussex Stakes winner Toronado, he is out of a half-sister to the outstanding sprinter Samaready, who won Australia's Blue Diamond Stakes.

The selection twice changed hands in Australia, the second time in an online sale a year ago for just over a third of his original A$325,000 price tag as a yearling. The fluctuations in his market value have had no effect on his rate of progress, which is impressive.

Mr Incredible hacked up last time in a lower grade, winning by three and three-quarter lengths, and has taken an 11lb hike in the ratings as a result. He has since easily won a barrier trial at Conghua just under three weeks ago and is primed for this. Royal Blitz might be the value for the forecast.

Crawford was a big name in South Africa before starting out here in September. He has 23 winners on the board, but more importantly going forward, he is at capacity with 73 horses in his stable – a sign he has settled in well.

Danny Shum is another sending out a horse with great talent (but plagued by injury), namely the lightly raced five-year-old Circuit Champion , who is the one to beat in the Class 3 7f handicap (2.15).

The gelding has suffered injuries to his cannon bone and pelvis and spent 12 months on the sidelines. But he still looks well ahead of the handicapper and is selected to go in for Zac Purton, with Fit For Beauty – drawn well for a change in stall one with Ethan Brown aboard – next best.

David Eustace is putting a visor on Glittering Legend for the first time, which might do the trick in the Class 3 mile handicap (1.05) on the dirt track, in which Nezha is his chief danger. The selection won at Newcastle and Kempton when trained in Britain by James Fanshawe, and although 0-7 in Hong Kong so far, his last run was promising.

Sha Tin Placepot perm

11.30

3 Elegant Life

4 Grouper

12.05

1 Joyful Joy

4 Light Years Glory

12.35

2 Stellar Express

4 Colourful King

1.05

6 Glittering Legend

9 Nezha

1.40

4 Royal Blitz

6 Mr Incredible

2.15

4 Fit For Beauty

6 Circuit Champion

2x2x2x2x2x2 = 64 lines

Bets can be placed into Hong Kong pools with the Tote. The first race at Sha Tin on Saturday is at 9.00am

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