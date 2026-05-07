Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with his fancies for Sha Tin on Saturday

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Victor Supreme

8.35 Sha Tin

2pts win

Gold Patch

9.05 Sha Tin

2pts win

Endued

10.10 Sha Tin

2pts win

John Size is aiming to move into strong contention in one of the most gripping battles ever for the Hong Kong trainers’ championship and Endued could be a valuable winner for him in the Class 3 mile handicap (10.10) at Sha Tin.

Like a fast bowler starting his run-up, Size is building momentum as the final 19 meetings approach. The 13-time champion is renowned for coming with a late flourish and his four-timer on April 19 was a warning that he remains a contender.

Even with leader Mark Newnham eight wins ahead of him — and four other rivals in between — Size can be there at the finish if he keeps chipping away, and in Hugh Bowman he has a strong ally as they combine with Endued.

Although Australian-bred, the four-year-old won his maiden in New Zealand two years ago and arrived in Hong Kong largely untapped. He has developed into a useful type on his current mark and indicated he's in form with a good last-start third after missing the break.

The consistent Amazing Partners is 3-6 and has never missed a place, and from stall two he has every chance of overcoming his 7lb ratings hike, especially as he’s shown that getting the mile is no issue for him. Mister Dapper, with Nichola Yuen’s 10lb claim, is next best.

Zac Purton has eight good-quality rides, headed by the Francis Lui-trained Gold Patch in the Class 3 6f handicap (9.05) , in which the talented gelding will attempt to make it four wins from five starts.

He has gone up 8lb for a comfortable win last time and, while he should have no problem coping with the increase, his wide draw in stall 11 is a negative. Purton is usually aggressive from the gate in such circumstances, so expect him to be prominent. Chill Buddy is the danger.

Purton also partners a potentially smart type for Ricky Yiu in the Class 4 mile handicap (8.35) . His name is Victor Supreme , who is 0-5 but put the writing on the wall with a good fourth over course and distance last time.

The gelding is a three-year-old by Super Seth and has plenty of potential in a race that could throw up a couple of decent horses. The Caspar Fownes-trained Audacious Pursuit, with Joao Moreira aboard, also has claims.

Sha Tin Placepot perm

8.00

6 Invictus Dragon

8 Super Dragon

8.35

5 Audacious Pursuit

9 Victor Supreme

9.05

3 Gold Patch

4 Chill Buddy

9.35

5 Ever Luck

13 Lucky Candy

10.10

3 Endued

4 Amazing Partners

10.45

2 Crimson Flash

6 Bulb General

2 x 2 x 2 x 2 x 2 x 2 = 64 lines

Bets can be placed into Hong Kong pools with the Tote. The first race at Sha Tin on Saturday is at 5.30am

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