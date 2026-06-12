Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with his fancies for Sha Tin on Saturday

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Superb Spirit 12:05 Sha Tin View Racecard Jky: Zac Purton Tnr: K W Lui Packing Angel 12:35 Sha Tin View Racecard Jky: Zac Purton Tnr: K W Lui Power Of Vitam 13:40 Sha Tin View Racecard Jky: Hugh Bowman Tnr: D J Hall

Superb Spirit

12.05 Sha Tin

2pts win

Packing Angel

12.35 Sha Tin

2pts win

Power Of Vitam

1.40 Sha Tin

2pts win

Zac Purton is reunited with the talented Packing Angel as the five-year-old comes back in trip for the featured Class 2 handicap over a mile (12.35) on the twilight card at Sha Tin on Saturday.

Purton rode him to a winning hat-trick early last year, but Joao Moreira was aboard when the son of Shocking finished fourth in Hong Kong Classic Cup and then produced a cracking performance to take a close third behind Cap Ferrat and My Wish in the Hong Kong Derby.

After a ten-month absence, Packing Angel has come back slowly, with several low-key preparatory runs before showing glimpses of his old form with a win over the extended mile and fourth over 1m1f at Happy Valley for Harry Bentley.

Purton was not going to sit back as a spectator when circumstances allowed him to renew his partnership with a talented young horse he knows so well. From stall five, the Francis Lui-trained up-and-comer is going to be hard to beat in this intriguing contest.

One reason the race could set up nicely for Packing Angel is the booking of 10lb claimer Nichola Yuen for the capable Soleil Fighter, whose trainer David Hayes believes will be seen at his best if allowed free rein to bowl along up front.

Yuen is seen to real effect when using her sizeable claim and putting her rivals under pressure in the middle stages. Even so, there are others, apart from Packing Angel, who will relish those tactics, with the Mark Newnham-trained Infinite Resolve top of that list.

Another key runner is Sagacious Life, a one-time Classic hopeful, who finished 12th in this year's Derby and subsequently left Pierre Ng for rival trainer Caspar Fownes, who has booked Hugh Bowman in Moreira’s absence.

Purton and Lui can also combine for an earlier winner with lightly-raced Superb Spirit in the Class 4 6f handicap (12.05). The three-year-old improved on his debut fourth to win over course and distance on his second outing. His climb through the grades has commenced.

One of the most interesting heats today is the Class 3 mile handicap (1.40), in which the David Hall-trained Power Of Vitam looks poised to register a second local win. The gelding is untapped and will have Endued, Quantum Legend and Trinity Treasure as his main dangers.

Sha Tin Placepot

11.30

7 Polar Patch

11 Gorgeous Victory

12.05

3 Superb Spirit

5 Sight Dreamer

12.35

3 Packing Angel

6 Infinite Resolve

1.05

2 Blazing Wind

11 Notthesillyone

1.40

2 Endued

4 Power Of Vitam

2.15

4 The Red Hare

7 Aerovolanic

2 x 2 x 2 x 2 x 2 x 2 = 64 lines

Bets can be placed into Hong Kong pools with the Tote. The first race at Sha Tin on Saturday is at 9.00am

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.