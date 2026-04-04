Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with his fancies for Sha Tin on Monday

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Glowing Praises

8.00 Sha Tin

2pts win

My Wish

9.45 Sha Tin

2pts win

Fortune Boy

10.55 Sha Tin

2pts win

Ka Ying Rising takes on the starring role again as he aims for a record-extending 19th win in a row when facing six familiar rivals in the Group 2 Sprint Cup (8.35), over 6f, the highlight of an 11-race Easter Monday card at Sha Tin.

The world’s best sprinter is taking the same route as last year to the Chairman’s Sprint Prize on April 26, and there is every sign that the outcome will be the same. He hasn’t raced for 43 days but trialled well over 5f on turf just under two weeks ago.

There is a sense that David Hayes will produce the champion here at a fitness level that will enable him to win well, but still with a bit left in the locker to have him primed for his next big target at the end of the month.

Zac Purton, who warmed up with a winner on the Randwick card in Sydney on Saturday, will be pleased with a stall five draw for Ka Ying Rising as it gives him options should there be any hint of the race becoming tactical.

Helios Express has finished runner-up to Ka Ying Rising an incredible seven times, which included their most recent meeting in the 7f Queen’s Silver Jubilee Cup in February.

Despite the frustration of being second so many times, his career figures of seven from 22 for prize-money of £4.9 million are very good. He is the danger once again.

One of Purton’s best rides at the meeting is the Michael Chang-trained Glowing Praises in the Class 3 5f handicap sprint (8.00), a first-time booking for the champion. The four-year-old caught the eye when flashing home late to be beaten a nose into third last time, coming from last from a terrible draw.

While Purton is poised to clean up again on Ka Ying Rising, Hugh Bowman can take the Group 2 Chairman’s Trophy (9.45), over a mile, aboard My Wish. The gelding is set to make the most of a drop back in distance following his fourth in the Hong Kong Gold Cup.

Voyage Bubble and Red Lion are Group 1-winning milers, but I suspect the bigger danger here is the admirably tough Lucky Sweynesse, who was second to Romantic Warrior in the Stewards’ Cup over a mile in January.

Hayes, while focused on Ka Ying Rising, also has bright prospects of winning with Fortune Boy, who will see out the 1m2f trip of the Class 3 handicap (10.55) really well. The gelding was second to Gentleman Legacy over course and distance two starts back.

Sha Tin Placepot perm

8.00

1 Glowing Praises

4 Fast Responder

8.35

1 Ka Ying Rising

2 Helios Express

9.10

4 Fit For Beauty

6 The Red Hare

9.45

3 Lucky Sweynesse

8 My Wish

10.20

4 Winning Ovation

5 Drombeg Banner

10.55

5 Family Jewel

6 Fortune Boy

2 x 2 x 2 x 2 x 2 x 2 = 64 lines

Bets can be placed into Hong Kong pools with the Tote. The first race at Sha Tin on Monday is at 5.30am

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