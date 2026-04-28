Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with his fancies for Happy Valley on Wednesday

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Gameplayer Elite

1.40 Happy Valley

2pts win

Colourful King

2.45 Happy Valley

2pts win

Giant Ballon

3.15 Happy Valley

2pts win

Zac Purton is setting a cracking pace in the jockeys’ championship again this season, firing in 14 winners in April so far, which leaves him only 17 short of an incredible 2,000 winners in Hong Kong.

The eight-time champion landed a treble on FWD Champions Day, which included Ka Ying Rising’s memorable 20th consecutive win, and while this card at Happy Valley is on a lower plane, he could easily go away with at least another three winners.

His best chance is arguably the David Eustace-trained Colourful King in the Class 2 5f handicap (2.45) , in which he attempts a third course-and-distance win against a reasonably strong field.

Interestingly, Eustace has fitted cheekpieces for the first time, and this minor gear change could help the four-year-old focus at the most crucial stage when Purton starts looking for the gaps as the field comes into the home straight.

Colourful King has won three of his 13 local starts, but he’s also been runner-up six times. His consistency is remarkable given he is a sprinter and that his style of racing is to drop out and arrive late. Magic Control, if ridden for speed, could set it up nicely for him.

Rain is forecast right throughout the day in Hong Kong, but significantly Colourful King won over 5f on slow ground as a two-year-old in Melbourne just under two years ago so he should cope. The danger is Britney Wong’s mount Glowing Praises.

Purton can also win on the hat-trick-seeking Giant Ballon in the Class 3 6f handicap (3.15) . The Douglas Whyte-trained son of Mehmas hacked up by wide margins on his last two starts and has taken a 10lb ratings hike and moved up a grade.

Considering his rapid rate of improvement, it shouldn’t make much difference. His main rival is the John Size-trained Spirit Of Peace, who has not won since last July yet regularly runs well at this level. Karis Teetan rides him at the 8st 4lb minimum weight.

Whyte also has an excellent winning chance earlier with the flashy grey Brazilian import Gameplayer Elite in the Class 4 handicap (1.40) over 6f. The gelding’s most recent run was solid when he chased home Sky Cap with Crossborderdude back in third. Legend Star, with Angus Chung aboard, is next best.

Happy Valley Placepot perm

1.10

1 Crossborderdude

3 Find My Love

1.40

8 Gameplayer Elite

9 Legend Star

2.10

3 Beauty Viva

10 Vivacious Win

2.45

2 Colourful King

8 Glowing Praises

3.15

4 Giant Ballon

11 Spirit Of Peace

3.50

1 Solid Win

6 Armor Golden Eagle

2 x 2 x 2 x 2 x 2 x 2 = 64 lines

Bets can be placed into Hong Kong pools with the Tote. The first race at Happy Valley on Wednesday is at 11.40am

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