Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with his fancies for Happy Valley on Wednesday

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Light Years Glory

1.00 Happy Valley

2pts win

Pejibaye

1.30 Happy Valley

2pts win

Somelovefromabove

2.35 Happy Valley

2pts win

Caspar Fownes and Joao Moreira can justifiably celebrate their fantastic end-of-season flourish with several major chances at the final meeting, headed by Pejibaye in the 6f sprint handicap (1.30) at Happy Valley.

The pressure is now off. Fownes is five wins clear of Danny Shum and can’t be beaten in the trainer’s championship, while Moreira concludes the season with an impressive 30 wins at 16.22 per cent and contemplating whether to return to Hong Kong in September.

Fownes appeared to have bright prospects at Sha Tin last Sunday but drew a blank – as did Moreira – but no trainer is more successful at Happy Valley, where his flair at placing his horses is regularly seen to great effect.

Pejibaye, a four-year-old New Zealand import, has won one of his nine starts but also has four second placings on his form sheet. He’s run only once at the city track when runner-up over this course and distance to the useful King Oberon, and he will have a good chance from stall four.

The only blot on his record came when he beat only one home when sent off favourite in a 6f sprint on the dirt last time. However, Moreira reported the gelding hit the front of the starting gate as he lunged forward when the starter released the field.

It cost him many lengths and he then raced wide without cover for most of the latter stages before being eased out of the picture. He is well worth another chance here, and will have the David Hall-trained Shotgun as his chief danger.

Somelovefromabove has been a good money spinner for Fownes and is favoured to land his fourth win of the campaign when contesting the extended mile handicap (2.35) in which he will break from stall one.

The four-year-old will need to be on his game as he leaves his comfort zone and steps up in trip. All of his three wins have come over 6f at the track, but with luck in running he should be there at the finish. The Mark Newnham-trained Super Unicorn is next best.

David Eustace can round off a successful second season by landing another extended mile handicap (1.00) with Light Years Glory , who joined him from rival trainer Cody Mo.

The gelding was dropped out from a wide draw and came from last to finish an encouraging sixth over 7f at Sha Tin on his first start for Eustace. He has Gorgeous Victory to beat.

Happy Valley Placepot perm

1.00

3 Light Years Glory

8 Gorgeous Victory

1.30

1 Pejibaye

6 Shotgun

2.00

2 Healthy Healthy

7 Double Alpha

2.35

8 Super Unicorn

10 Somelovefromabove

3.10

5 Victor The Winner

10 Son Pak Fu

3.50

1 Flying Wrote

11 Danica’s Choice

2x2x2x2x2x2=64 lines

Bets can be placed into Hong Kong pools with the Tote. The first race at Happy Valley on Wednesday is at 11.30am

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