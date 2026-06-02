Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with his fancies for Happy Valley on Wednesday

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Loving Vibes

1.40 Happy Valley

2pts win

Dancing Classics

2.45 Happy Valley

2pts win

Armor Golden Eagle

3.15 Happy Valley

2pts win

Mark Newnham is ready to challenge the leaders again as a thrilling battle for the trainers’ championship unfolds with 12 meetings remaining in one of the most memorable seasons on record.

The key to winning titles in Hong Kong is having your horses firing and mentally up for it at the back end of the term despite the heavy demands placed on them. Local owners expect their horses to compete up to 11 times over a ten-month period.

Newnham, who set the pace for many months, saw Caspar Fownes and Danny Shum in turn overtake him. Now Fownes (58 wins) is leading Shum (56), but there’s a chance the Australian on 55 can be back vying for top spot at Happy Valley on Wednesday.

Backing horses up week on week is something Newnham knows plenty about following his meteoric rise through the ranks in Sydney. It’s an art, and the trainer can prove he still has the knack with Armor Golden Eagle, who steps up to Class 2 and stretches out in trip in the 1m1f Tai Tam Gap Handicap (3.15).

Only last week, the four-year-old proved too strong for Highland Rahy and Embraces in a Class 3. As well as trying a higher grade, this time he will be in uncharted waters over the distance, although, being by the High Chaparral stallion Ace High, a Victoria Derby winner, he should relish it.

His danger is the improving Packing Angel, trained by Francis Lui (50), who was a title contender at one point before losing momentum. Shum saddles the useful Helene Feeling, who gets the benefit of Ellis Wong’s 3lb claim and also has a place chance.

Newnham is not in desperation mode yet but he fields seven runners, who all have a serious chance. Loving Vibes is another, in the Class 4 6f Cricket Club Valley Stakes Handicap (1.40), in which he can take advantage of an inside draw in stall one.

Newnham has had him for only four starts, and he drew terribly in his last three outings, all at Happy Valley, so this is a little overdue good fortune. He’s in form and looks to have the beating of the David Eustace-trained Podium, who is good value for the place.

Fownes is expected to respond when he sends out the well-regarded Dancing Classics in the Class 3 6f handicap (2.45), with Joao Moreira aboard.

Last time, there was an issue with his tongue-tie, and he had no luck in running either. He is selected to beat the Newnham-trained Power Koepp.

Happy Valley Placepot

1.10

2 Star Mac

10 Run Run Timing

1.40

10 Podium

11 Loving Vibes

2.10

1 The Heir

5 Vigor Eye

2.45

8 Dancing Classics

11 Power Koepp

3.15

3 Packing Angel

9 Armor Golden Eagle

3.50

3 Fivefortwo

4 Without Compare

2 x 2 x 2 x 2 x 2 x 2 = 64 lines

Bets can be placed into Hong Kong pools with the Tote. The first race at Happy Valley on Wednesday is at 11.40am

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