Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with his fancies for Happy Valley on Wednesday

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Withallmyfaith

12.40 Happy Valley

2pts win

Armor Golden Eagle

1.40 Happy Valley

2pts win

Spirit Of Peace

2.45 Happy Valley

2pts win

Zac Purton is poised to take an early lap of honour in yet another memorable season by riding his 2,000th winner in Hong Kong at Happy Valley on Wednesday.

The eight-time champion jockey is two wins away from the landmark victory that will carve his name deeper into local racing legend.

A measure of his dominance is that second-placed Hugh Bowman is 63 wins adrift, trailing 120–57, with 14 meetings remaining.

Purton has a strong book of eight rides on the nine-race card, all of them at single-figure odds in the early betting, but Armor Golden Eagle stands out in the featured Sauternes’s Cup, a Class 3 handicap (1.40 ) over 1m½f.

The winner of a maiden at country track Te Aroha in two starts in New Zealand, Armor Golden Eagle arrived inexperienced and needing time to work his way into the system.

Mark Newnham had him peaking at his third run over a mile and he’s hit a rich vein of form since.

The four-year-old has won two of his last three starts, the most recent by three and three-quarter lengths for which he has paid the penalty, going up 10lb in the ratings. However, it will still be hard to beat him as he’s on a roll. The David Hayes-trained All Round Winner is next best.

The horse Armor Golden Eagle defeated when such a convincing winner last time was the Hayes-trained Withallmyfaith, who earlier on the card is also another big chance for Purton in the Class 4 handicap (12.40 ) over 1m½f.

The five-year-old won his last three outings in New Zealand, but started on what proved to be a testing mark and consequently he is a 16-start maiden locally.

However, help is at hand as he has been dropped a grade and, despite his top weight of 9st 9lb, he will relish the easier challenge now he’s racing well.

Another major chance for Purton – Spirit Of Peace in the Class 4 6f handicap (2.45 ) – is in the same category as Withallmyfaith, as he too takes a welcome demotion following a series of game efforts under light weights in stronger company.

Spirit Of Peace's trainer John Size must be buoyed by the fact that Giant Ballon and Flying Wrote, who both beat Spirit Of Peace in a similar race last month, have since clashed again and franked the form by finishing first and second, with the placings reversed. Happy Shooter looks the danger this time.

Happy Valley Placepot

1.10

4 Country Pride

5 Bright Day

1.40

2 Armor Golden Eagle

9 All Round Winner

2.10

1 Crossborderdude

5 World Hero

2.45

1 Spirit Of Peace

2 Happy Shooter

3.15

1 Horsepower

2 Candlelight Dinner

3.50

1 Son Pak Fu

7 Sky Cap

2 x 2 x 2 x 2 x 2 x 2 = 64 lines

Bets can be placed into Hong Kong pools with the Tote. The first race on Happy Valley's Wednesday card is at 11.40am BST.

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