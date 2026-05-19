Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with his fancies for Happy Valley on Wednesday

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Lovero

2.45 Happy Valley

2pts win

Giant Ballon

3.15 Happy Valley

2pts win

Sight Hermoso

3.50 Happy Valley

2pts win

Zac Purton can edge closer his target of 2,000 Hong Kong winners with a solid book of seven rides at Happy Valley, headed the prolific Giant Ballon , who attempts to extend his winning sequence to four in the 6f handicap (3.15).

Douglas Whyte has done well with four-year-old, who went through the ring for €500,000 at Goffs in Ireland prior to being knocked down for just over HK$3 million at the local International Sale, and the way he has developed, he’s proving an astute purchase.

This time the gelding is asked to cope with a 7lb hike in the ratings, and if he pulls it off, he will have progressed 26lb in four starts, which is quite an achievement in Hong Kong, where handicaps are famously tight.

Three weeks ago, the son of Mehmas had a head to spare over Flying Wrote, who ran on nicely for second and now re-opposes on 5lb better terms, although that may not be enough to reverse the result with a rapidly improving type.

Purton also has a great chance aboard the Brett Crawford-trained Lovero in the 1m½f handicap (2.45), although the lightly weighted Win Method will be one that Danny Shum will be relying on as he continues in his quest to land a first trainers' championship.

Lovero , a son of star Japanese stallion Lord Kanaloa, has turned in cracking runs from wide draws at his two most recent starts and but with the luxury of stall three here, he can enjoy the run of the race on his return to a course and distance he has mastered three times.

Win Method, a tough three-year-old, has acquitted himself well in 11 starts this season and will be a real menace if Lyle Hewitson can get him across into a midfield position with cover from stall nine.

John Size continues to chip away, and at this stage of the season his horses are still finding plenty whereas several rival stables are ready to shut up shop. Sight Hermoso is a good example of one finding more and he looks a value bet in the 6f handicap (3.50).

Sight Hermoso steps up in grade after winning his last two starts but he should still be hard to beat. The consistent Rising Force gets on well with Richard Kingscote, who will again get the best out of the versatile gelding, with Glowing Praises next best.

Happy Valley Placepot perm

1.10

6 Fortune Star

8 Decision Link

1.40

2 Tycoon Resources

4 Beauty Show

2.10

3 Superb King

8 Thunder Prince

2.45

3 Lovero

12 Win Method

3.15

3 Giant Ballon

6 Flying Wrote

3.50

7 Rising Force

9 Sight Hermoso

2x2x2x2x2x2=64 lines

Bets can be placed into Hong Kong pools with the Tote. The first race at Happy Valley on Wednesday is at 11.40am.

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.