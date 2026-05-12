Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with his fancies for Happy Valley on Wednesday

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Noble Pursuit

1.10 Happy Valley

2pts win

Ace War

1.40 Happy Valley

2pts win

Jumbo Blessing

2.45 Happy Valley

2pts win

Joao Moreira and Caspar Fownes can enhance their formidable reputation at Happy Valley when they combine with six major chances, headed by the promising Jumbo Blessing in the Class 4 6f handicap sprint (2.45), on today’s nine-race card.

On his first day as contracted jockey to Fownes, ‘Magic Man’ Moreira fired in four winners at the city track early last month and, while expectations of a repeat here would be optimistic, the pair can still leave their mark on the meeting.

Jumbo Blessing, a four-year-old son of Starspangledbanner, was snapped up for A$425,000 at the 2023 Magic Millions sale on the Gold Coast and, after being given plenty of time by Fownes, he should be ready to open his account.

On his most recent outing over 5f he finished nicely, giving the impression that stretching out to 6f will suit him perfectly, and he comes from a strong family that has produced Hong Kong winners.

Main danger is the David Hayes-trained Vigor Eye, who scored at the sixth time of asking when scraping home by a short head over course and distance last time. He has gone up 5lb, which as an improving four-year-old he should handle.

Fownes (51 wins) is locked in a thrilling battle for the trainers’ championship with Mark Newnham (52) and Danny Shum (51), with Hayes (48) just in behind. Any one of them could win the title, and with 18 meetings remaining, it will go down to the wire.

Moreira and Fownes can also combine for a win with Noble Pursuit in the Class 4 handicap (1.10) over an extended mile, in which Zac Purton’s mount Mighty Steed also has solid claims.

Noble Pursuit has not won since September 2024 but has been running respectably. On his last start he was out of his depth when seventh over 1m3f, having previously caught the eye when fourth over 1m1f, beaten only half a length in a blanket finish. With blinkers replaced and a good draw (four), he can go close.

Purton, who is only ten short of a remarkable 2,000 winners in Hong Kong, can score on the Newnham-trained Ace War in the Class 3 1m1f handicap (1.40). The five-year-old charged home too late last time when beaten half a length by The Auspicious but can get his revenge meeting that rival on 5lb better terms.

Happy Valley Placepot perm

1.10

1 Mighty Steed

5 Noble Pursuit

1.40

6 The Auspicious

8 Ace War

2.10

6 Take Action

7 The Azure

2.45

6 Vigor Eye

9 Jumbo Blessing

3.15

1 Son Pak Fu

10 Somelovefromabove

3.50

8 Silvery Breeze

9 Packing Angel

2 x 2 x 2 x 2 x 2 x 2 = 64 lines

Bets can be placed into Hong Kong pools with the Tote. The first race at Happy Valley on Wednesday is at 11.40am

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