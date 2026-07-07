Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with his fancies for Happy Valley on Wednesday

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Leading Agility

2.15 Happy Valley

2pts win

Romantic Thor

3.15 Happy Valley

2pts win

Target Audience

3.50 Happy Valley

2pts win

The gloves come off and the real scrap begins for the trainers’ championship with the penultimate Happy Valley fixture featuring nine tricky handicaps under lights.

Caspar Fownes is clinging to a five-winner lead over Danny Shum as the pair square up to each other with a collection of serious chances.

Neither can be accused of dropping his hands with only three meetings remaining of the season which ends in a week. It could be argued that Shum has a marginally stronger hand, with his squad of six runners spearheaded by the Queen Mother Memorial Cup winner Romantic Thor , who is holding his form and has the class to take this competitive Class 2 1m1f handicap (3.15) .

Romantic Thor won the Dee Stakes at Chester two years ago (under the name Capulet) when trained by Aidan O’Brien, and although he’s shown he is up to the class required locally, he needs staying trips to capitalise.

With some ease in the ground, he should be effective here for Jerry Chau, who is aboard for the first time. Liveandletlive is a consistent stayer reunited with Hugh Bowman, who won on him over course and distances two starts back, and they will be in contention most of the way, while the Fownes-trained Joy Of Spring , with Joao Moreira in the saddle, also has claims.

Shum also great chances with the Chau-ridden The Perfect Match (1.45) earlier on the card and Eternal Fortune (2.45) for Bowman two races later.

However, his lightly raced Leading Agility , with Zac Purton aboard, will be at shorter odds but may be a safer bet in the Class 4 6f handicap (2.15).

The Australian three-year-old had a nightmare run when third in a similar race here last month, being crowded at the start and then held up around the turn and in the home straight.

With better luck in running, he will be hard to beat, with the David Eustace-trained Majestic Delight an outsider with place claims.

However the meeting develops for Fownes and Shum, it might well be the finale that tips the balance either way.

They go head to head in the Class 3 6f handicap (3.50) , with Fownes favoured with his progressive Target Audience (Moreira) ahead of Shum’s improved King Profit . Target Audience won his only start in New Zealand and then took time to acclimatise in his new surroundings, having to wait nine months before winning first-time out on the all-weather track in April.

He also had plenty in hand when winning here last time. King Profit is his danger.

Happy Valley Placepot perm

1.10

1 Forza Toro

5 Lucky Year

1.45

4 Good Luck Happy

6 King Oberon

2.15

4 Leading Agility

12 Majestic Delight

2.45

2 Eternal Fortune

3 Bunta Baby

3.15

3 Liveandletlive

6 Romantic Thor

3.50

4 Target Audience

7 King Profit

2x2x2x2x2x2 = 64 lines

Bets can be placed into Hong Kong pools with the Tote. The first race at Sha Tin on Saturday is at 9am

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