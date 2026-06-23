Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with his fancies for Happy Valley on Wednesday

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Vivacious Win

1.10 Happy Valley

2pts win

Together We Value

2.45 Happy Valley

2pts win

Romantic Gladiator

3.50 Happy Valley

2pts win

Zac Purton can continue his prolonged lap of honour with an excellent book of eight rides on a tricky nine-race card at Happy Valley, with only seven meetings remaining before the curtain drops on the 2025-26 Hong Kong season.

A measure of Purton’s dominance is that with 133 wins he has more than doubled the combined tally of his two nearest pursuers in the jockeys’ championship, Andrea Atzeni (58) and Hugh Bowman (57).

Top of his list of quality mounts is the David Eustace-trained Vivacious Win in the Class 4 handicap (1.10) over 1m½f. The four-year-old opened his account in emphatic style, hacking up by five lengths from Glorious Journey over course and distance last month.

Normally a trainer would shudder to see one of his horses winning by such a wide margin – not surprisingly he rocketed up the ratings for that stunning performance – but Eustace knows well that he has only scratched the surface with The Autumn Sun gelding.

Drawn in stall two, which is a major advantage from the mile start in front of the grandstands, Purton should have him travelling in the box seat behind the pace, as he did to such effect last time, and it is difficult to see Glorious Journey turning the tables on just 10lb better terms.

Purton is also tipped to pull off another back-to-back win when he partners the Danny Shum-trained Romantic Gladiator in the Class 3 handicap (3.50) over 1m½f. This time, however, the selection only had three-quarters of a length up his sleeve when successful.

The horse he defeated, Fivefortwo, is set to meet Romantic Gladiator this time on 7lb better terms, for the very reason that Fivefortwo's trainer Francis Lui has astutely booked Jerry Chau to make use of the apprentice’s handy 2lb allowance.

Douglas Whyte holds Violet Star in high regard after the four-year-old stormed home to win over course and distance last time. He has gone up 6lb in the ratings and has scope to stretch out in trip to 1m2f, over which he won when trained in Ireland.

The other major chance for Purton is the Dennis Yip-trained Together We Value in the Class 3 5f sprint handicap (2.45). The gelding was a handy youngster for Ciaron Maher in Australia, being placed in a Group 3 at Flemington and later winning at Randwick and Doomben, and has run some cracking races here without winning. This is his chance.

Happy Valley Placepot perm

1.10

4 Glorious Journey

5 Vivacious Win

1.40

2 Meowth

4 Gameplayer Elite

2.10

1 Spirit Of Peace

3 Good Luck Happy

2.45

4 Together We Value

12 Robot Lucky Star

3.15

6 King Lotus

7 The Heir

3.50

1 Fivefortwo

5 Romantic Gladiator

2 x 2 x 2 x 2 x 2 x 2 = 64 lines

Bets can be placed into Hong Kong pools with the Tote. The first race at Happy Valley on Wednesday is at 11.40am

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