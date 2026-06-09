Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with his fancies for Happy Valley on Wednesday

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Decision Link

1.40 Happy Valley

2pts win

Audacious Pursuit

2.45 Happy Valley

2pts win



Tycoon Resources

3.15 Happy Valley

2pts win

Caspar Fownes is set to extend his lead in the trainers’ championship with another strong hand, headed by the progressive Decision Link in the Class 4 Tourism Cup (1.40 ) over 1m½f, on a nine-race card at Happy Valley.

Fownes’s determination in getting Joao Moreira as his retained jockey has been a game-changer. Trainer and jockey have formed a formidable partnership and they can play a major part in the outcome in at least half the programme here.

Decision Link has won two races for Fownes since being switched from Chris So and the four-year-old son of Hellbent has the potential to go much higher up the ladder. His draw in stall three should see Moreira position him just in behind the leaders from the outset.

Zac Purton has remained loyal to The Azure, who has gone up 5lb for a recent win but his wide draw (12 of 12) is going to make it a hard slog and it may be left to the consistent Fatal Blow to challenge for second.

Later on the card, the Fownes-trained Audacious Pursui t can make the most of his light weight of 8st 7lb in the Class 3 1m1f handicap (2.45 ), in which he seeks to follow up his last start narrow defeat of the capable Withallmyfaith over a mile.

The return to the longer distance is not an insurmountable challenge for the gelding, who is now ready to step up in grade. His danger is the Me Tsui-trained The Auspicious, a really tough four-year-old by Almanzor, who is already the winner of four races this season and may not be done with yet.

On just about any card you like to think of, there is always a horse that punters consider a ‘good thing,’ and on Wednesday that dubious honour falls to the Tony Cruz-trained Tycoon Resources in the Class 3 handicap (3.15 ), over 6f.

Tycoon Resources is a Written Tycoon three-year-old, who went under the hammer for A$300,000 at the prestigious Inglis Easter Yearling Sale in Sydney, and every step he has taken in Hong Kong indicates he is worth every cent outlaid.

He has won both his starts over 5f at Happy Valley and is now ready to step up to 6f as he continues his development. He has several dangers but the one at value odds to consider is the David Eustace-trained Greater Bae, who is still on the improve.

Happy Valley Placepot

1.10

5 Beauty Show

10 Jumbo Blessing

1.40

5 Decision Link

6 The Azure

2.10

2 Superb King

3 Elegant Life

2.45

3 The Auspicious

10 Audacious Pursuit

3.15

4 Greater Bae

8 Tycoon Resources

3.50

1 Flying Wrote

11 Target Audience

2 x 2 x 2 x 2 x 2 x 2 = 64 lines

Bets can be placed into Hong Kong pools with the Tote. The first race at Happy Valley on Wednesday is at 11.40am

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