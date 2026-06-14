Free Bets
Next race unavailable
FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Free Bets
next race off
Next race unavailable
FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
- More
Tipping
premium
'He's sure to have been laid out for this' - Richard Birch with three pre-Royal Ascot fancies
Our top tipster kicks off a big week with selections at Wetherby and Chepstow
Racing Post+ tipping is our top-tier betting advice service, starring our biggest and best experts.
This and lots more exclusive insight is published every day on racingpost.com.
Racing Post+ tipping is also available daily in the Racing Post newspaper.
Access premium tipping
View daily premium tips from the Racing Post’s foremost experts, including the likes of Tom Segal, Paul Kealy and more
Subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inHorse racing tips
Last updated
Copy
more inHorse racing tips
- 'He has been found a very weak race' - Paul Kealy fancies a course winner to bounce back to form at Catterick on Thursday
- WATCH: Tom Segal and Paul Kealy mark your card for Derby day at Epsom
- Derby 1-2-3 tips: 'I'm convinced we've not seen the best of him yet' - Racing Post experts predict the first three home at Epsom
- Watch: Tom Segal and Robbie Wilders look ahead to Oaks day at Epsom
- 'She's on my radar for the Oaks and 40-1 about her for the big one could look huge'
more inBetting offers
- Royal Ascot 2026 betting offers and free bets: get up to £700
- Scotland vs Haiti: get 50-1 for a goal to be scored with Sky Bet
- Brazil vs Morocco: get 50-1 for a goal to be scored plus a £5 England bet builder with Betfair
- Paddy Power betting offer: get 50-1 odds on Tommy Fury to beat Eddie Hall
- World Cup odds boost: Get 50-1 on Scotland to beat Haiti with Paddy Power
more inHorse racing tips
- 'He has been found a very weak race' - Paul Kealy fancies a course winner to bounce back to form at Catterick on Thursday
- WATCH: Tom Segal and Paul Kealy mark your card for Derby day at Epsom
- Derby 1-2-3 tips: 'I'm convinced we've not seen the best of him yet' - Racing Post experts predict the first three home at Epsom
- Watch: Tom Segal and Robbie Wilders look ahead to Oaks day at Epsom
- 'She's on my radar for the Oaks and 40-1 about her for the big one could look huge'
more inBetting offers
- Royal Ascot 2026 betting offers and free bets: get up to £700
- Scotland vs Haiti: get 50-1 for a goal to be scored with Sky Bet
- Brazil vs Morocco: get 50-1 for a goal to be scored plus a £5 England bet builder with Betfair
- Paddy Power betting offer: get 50-1 odds on Tommy Fury to beat Eddie Hall
- World Cup odds boost: Get 50-1 on Scotland to beat Haiti with Paddy Power