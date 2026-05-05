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'He's clearly in very good order' - Paul Kealy with today's late value play

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Silk
The Boola Boss16:18 Ffos Las
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Jky: Sean Bowen Tnr: Rebecca Curtis

The Boola Boss
4.18 Ffos Las
1pt win at 7-2 generally

The Boola Boss returned from a three-month mid-season break last year to finish the campaign with form figures of 311, and he could be on for something similar now.

His wins in 2025 came at Newbury and Chepstow, and while he couldn't land the Newbury race for the second year in a row without a pipe-opener in March, that run brought him along nicely for Chepstow, where he repeated the success off the same mark, winning by a comfortable five lengths.

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