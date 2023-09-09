York Placepot tips: Tom Segal picks three bankers in Sunday perm

Group 1 winner Emaraaty Ana is the standout on the York card and after a much-improved effort last time he'll be hard to kick out of the frame in the BetGoodwin Garrowby Stakes (3.50) provided the ground remains fast.

The Coffee Pod , who was caught close home in a good race at Ripon last time, looks the one to beat in the opening two-year-old novice (1.40), and the other banker comes from that same Ripon race. Tropical Island finished one place ahead of The Coffee Pod and a mark of 83 underestimates her in the nursery (3.15).

The other races are tricky. While there are only four runners in the staying handicap (2.45), all of them seem to have holes in their form. Yorkindness didn't go that well at York in July but at least she comes into the race in good form, making her the safest choice, although it's also worth including recent Redcar winner Tendentious .

Catch The Paddy looks sure to go well in the mile handicap (2.15), having run a cracker in a competitive handicap over course and distance at the Ebor meeting, and Theme Park goes in too, as he's well handicapped and might represent good Placepot value.

The final leg (4.25) might well be the hardest to crack but Highwaygrey has dropped to a fair mark and unexposed three-year-old filly Anjo Bonita looked good at Hamilton last time and could have more to offer.

York Placepot perm

1.40

7 The Coffee Pod

2.15

2 Catch The Paddy

6 Theme Park

2.45

1 Yorkindness

4 Tendentious

3.15

3 Tropical Island

3.50

5 Emaraaty Ana

4.25

8 Highwaygrey

10 Anjo Bonita

1 x 2 x 2 x 1 x 1 x 2 = 8 lines

