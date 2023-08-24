York Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £250,000 guaranteed pot on World Pool day on Friday

A race with 15 runners is bad news for Placepot punters, but that's what we've got in York's opener (1.50), which will need some coverage.

Balance Play is the really progressive one and goes in despite reservations about very fast ground. I'll add main fancy Dark Moon Rising and the returning Bague D'Or , who will love the surface and a good pace to chase.

The Lonsdale Cup (2.25) is tricky but I do think Broome has been underestimated, and in the hope the jockeys have wised up to giving Quickthorn a big start, Gold Cup winner Courage Mon Ami is the second selection.

Kylian is the safe selection for the Gimcrack (3.00), but it's not a race for a banker and I'm expecting a big run from the unexposed King's Gamble .

It's banker time for the Nunthorpe (3.35), though, as Highfield Princess is ace at York and it will be a surprise if she's not in the first three at least.

I was half tempted to bank on Amanzoe in the next (4.10) as well, but that would probably be daft. The case for Rowayeh is clear enough, but she has to prove herself at the trip, so the second selection is Chelsea Green , who was back on track with a good Listed third in France last time.

It will be three in the last (4.45), a ridiculously valuable maiden that is likely to be very competitive. Kings Valley and Castle In The Sand are the suggestions from those to have raced, while expensive purchase Volterra (400,000gns) could go well first time for Kevin Ryan.

York Placepot perm

1.50

9 Bague D'Or

11 Balance Play

12 Dark Moon Rising

2.25

1 Courage Mon Ami

3 Broome

3.00

7 King's Gamble

8 Kylian

3.35

10 Highfield Princess

4.10

1 Amanzoe

4 Chelsea Green

4.45

4 Castle In The Sand

7 Kings Valley

14 Volterra

3x2x2x1x2x3 = 72 lines

World Pool tip: Evs rates big danger to hotpot Highfield Princess

The Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes (3.35) will attract plenty of money from across the globe in the Tote World Pool and the Swinger market is always one of the liveliest.

Highfield Princess will obviously be difficult to keep out of the first three, but she probably won’t offer much value, so it’s worth taking three against her in the hope of an upset.

Juveniles have won this five times and Big Evs gets a lot of weight from his older rivals. He looks to have the speed to make them all go and rates the biggest danger to the red-hot favourite.

Khaadem loves fast ground and is being underestimated in the market, while Dramatised has shown all her best form over this trip and can bounce back from a poor run at Royal Ascot.

Graeme Rodway

3.35 York

2 Khaadem

14 Dramatised

16 Big Evs

Tote Swinger (three bets)

