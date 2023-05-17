York Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £100,000 guaranteed pool
The Placepot is not going to be easy to get up at York given how competitive some of the races are, so it will be a mid-sized perm to sensible stakes.
My main two fancies for the opener (1.50) are Copper Knight and Mondammej but with only three places and a 14-runner field, I'll also add Korker, another who runs well here despite his tendency to miss the kick.
If there is a banker it is surely Free Wind in the Middleton (2.25). We don't see her much but a five-year-old Group 2-winning mare being kept in training surely means connections believe she is capable of even better with a clear run.
I'm keen enough to take on Assessment in the next (3.00) with Eilean Dubh and Isla Kai but will also add Toshizou, who has shaped really well on his last two runs for Roger Fell and will have a good prize in him at some stage this season.
There doesn't look to be a standout in the Dante (3.35) and my two would be The Foxes, who is sure to improve on his Craven second going up in trip, and Flying Honours, who could well prove decent back-up to Military Order at Epsom.
The standard-setters in the next (4.10) are Rocket Rodney and Walbank, with the nod going to the latter with his stable seemingly in better nick. Changeofmind, who has looked very promising in two starts for Declan Carroll, could be the one to bridge the form gap.
That just leaves the juvenile maiden (4.45). Charlie Appleby gives a debut to Impressive Act but has had a couple of short-priced favourites flop since winning it with Seastrom (proved only average) in 2015, so I'm happy to leave this to the form pair Cuban Thunder and Emperor Of Rome.
York Placepot perm
1.50
4 Korker
6 Mondammej
13 Copper Knight
2.25
3 Free Wind
3.00
11 Isla Kai
14 Toshizou
15 Eilean Dubh
3.35
6 Flying Honours
11 The Foxes
4.10
1 Changeofmind
8 Walbank
4.45
2 Cuban Thunder
3 Emperor Of Rome
3x1x3x2x2x2 = 72 lines
