York Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £100,000 guaranteed pool

The Placepot is not going to be easy to get up at York given how competitive some of the races are, so it will be a mid-sized perm to sensible stakes.

My main two fancies for the opener (1.50) are and but with only three places and a 14-runner field, I'll also add , another who runs well here despite his tendency to miss the kick.

If there is a banker it is surely in the Middleton (2.25). We don't see her much but a five-year-old Group 2-winning mare being kept in training surely means connections believe she is capable of even better with a clear run.

I'm keen enough to take on Assessment in the next (3.00) with and but will also add , who has shaped really well on his last two runs for Roger Fell and will have a good prize in him at some stage this season.

There doesn't look to be a standout in the Dante (3.35) and my two would be , who is sure to improve on his Craven second going up in trip, and , who could well prove decent back-up to Military Order at Epsom.

The standard-setters in the next (4.10) are Rocket Rodney and , with the nod going to the latter with his stable seemingly in better nick. , who has looked very promising in two starts for Declan Carroll, could be the one to bridge the form gap.

That just leaves the juvenile maiden (4.45). Charlie Appleby gives a debut to Impressive Act but has had a couple of short-priced favourites flop since winning it with Seastrom (proved only average) in 2015, so I'm happy to leave this to the form pair and .

York Placepot perm

1.50

4 Korker

6 Mondammej

13 Copper Knight

2.25

3 Free Wind

3.00

11 Isla Kai

14 Toshizou

15 Eilean Dubh

3.35

6 Flying Honours

11 The Foxes

4.10

1 Changeofmind

8 Walbank

4.45

2 Cuban Thunder

3 Emperor Of Rome

3x1x3x2x2x2 = 72 lines

