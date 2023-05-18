York Placepot tips: Paul Kealy has a crack at the £100k guarantee on the final day of the Dante meeting
York's card doesn't look the sort to produce a bumper Placepot payout, so it will be a reasonably select perm, starting with Got To Love A Grey in the opener (1.50).
It wouldn't be a surprise if she and favourite Persian Dreamer filled the first two places, but I'll stick with the stable who won this last season with a filly who also prepped at Nottingham.
Silver Lady is favourite for the next (2.25), but she is one of three runners with no major entries. That might change, of course, but Queen For You, impressive on her debut against more experienced rivals, is much preferred. Juliet Sierra arguably has the best form and ought to stay, so she goes in as well.
In the next (3.00), Eeetee looks to be a handicapper on the up, while Stay Well, who tends to run with credit after a break, is also worth including.
It is probably wise to also include a couple in the seven-runner Yorkshire Cup (3.35), with the unpenalised Quickthorn and Siskany just preferred over Broome and Eldar Eldarov.
Jim Crowley may well have discarded Mostabshir for Kathab after the former could manage only fifth in the Craven, but that came at a time when the Gosden yard wasn't quite firing as it is now, as this well-related three-year-old is still the one to beat, so he's my second banker in the mile novice (4.10).
The last (4.45) is the trickiest race on the card, but one of It Just Takes Time, No Nay Nicki or Ascot Adventure should see us through if we've got that far.
York Placepot perm
1.50
6 Got To Love A Grey
2.25
1 Juliet Sierra
6 Queen For You
3.00
3 Stay Well
13 Eeetee
3.35
5 Quickthorn
6 Siskany
4.10
1 Mostabshir
4.45
1 It Just Takes Time
4 No Nay Nicki
6 Ascot Adventure
1x2x2x2x1x3 = 24 lines
