York Placepot tips: Paul Kealy has a crack at the £100k guarantee on the final day of the Dante meeting

York's card doesn't look the sort to produce a bumper Placepot payout, so it will be a reasonably select perm, starting with in the opener (1.50).

It wouldn't be a surprise if she and favourite Persian Dreamer filled the first two places, but I'll stick with the stable who won this last season with a filly who also prepped at Nottingham.

Silver Lady is favourite for the next (2.25), but she is one of three runners with no major entries. That might change, of course, but , impressive on her debut against more experienced rivals, is much preferred. arguably has the best form and ought to stay, so she goes in as well.

In the next (3.00), looks to be a handicapper on the up, while , who tends to run with credit after a break, is also worth including.

It is probably wise to also include a couple in the seven-runner Yorkshire Cup (3.35), with the unpenalised and just preferred over Broome and Eldar Eldarov.

Jim Crowley may well have discarded for Kathab after the former could manage only fifth in the Craven, but that came at a time when the Gosden yard wasn't quite firing as it is now, as this well-related three-year-old is still the one to beat, so he's my second banker in the mile novice (4.10).

The last (4.45) is the trickiest race on the card, but one of , or should see us through if we've got that far.

York Placepot perm

1.50

6 Got To Love A Grey

2.25

1 Juliet Sierra

6 Queen For You

3.00

3 Stay Well

13 Eeetee

3.35

5 Quickthorn

6 Siskany

4.10

1 Mostabshir

4.45

1 It Just Takes Time

4 No Nay Nicki

6 Ascot Adventure

1x2x2x2x1x3 = 24 lines

