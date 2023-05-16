York Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway's selections for a £100,000 guaranteed pool

The Tote are putting up a £100,000 guarantee on the Placepot at York and the opening 1m4f handicap (1.50) is a good opportunity for a banker as should be in the first four.

The 6f handicap (2.25) is an open race, but course specialist looks sure to run well. He is drawn high, though, so take out some insurance with the low-drawn .

The Duke Of York (3.00) is a cracking race and is strongly fancied to finish in the first three. He rates a banker now as he is turning out quickly after his Haydock win on Saturday.

The Musidora (3.35) comes up next and it’s worth taking on favourite Infinite Cosmos. heads the field on Racing Post Ratings and goes in alongside .

The 7f handicap (4.10) is very tricky. Kevin Ryan saddled The Cookstown Cafu to finish third last year and his goes in along with for Richard Fahey.

Karl Burke’s juveniles have started the season well and could run a big race in the 5f novice (4.45). However, it’s also worth including , who is the horse with the form.

York Placepot perm

1.50

10 La Yakel

2.25

2 Dakota Gold

11 Badri

3.00

5 Creative Force

3.35

1 Empress Wu

6 Novakai

4.10

2 Ramazan

6 Catch The Paddy

4.45

3 Kylian

5 Mashadi

1x2x1x2x2x2 = 16 lines

