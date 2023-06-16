York Placepot picks: Paul Kealy chases the £250k guaranteed pool

York on a Saturday is always difficult and getting the Placepot up will take some doing, particularly as a it starts with a 15-runner handicap (2.00) for which there are only three places available.

The suggestions are Dream Harder , who has been in career-best form recently for Ian Williams, Saratoga Gold , who was right up to last season's peak form on his return at Newmarket, and Impulsive One , who is fit from hurdling and shaped well on his first run for Brian Ellison at Market Rasen last week.

Admiral D is the main fancy for the second (2.35), but Darkness is in cracking form despite a fairly hectic 2023 schedule and he is included as well.

With Roberto Escobarr saddled with a big penalty, the third (3.10) ought to be between Quickthorn and Israr, and with the former having the course form and proven stamina he has to be the choice.

A 22-runner handicap comes next (3.40), so it's three again, with main fancy Washington Heights joined by Rabaah , who ran well against some Royal Ascot contenders at Newbury last time, and the five-timer-seeking Quinault .

The picks in the juvenile maiden (4.15) are We Never Stop , who was a fine third on his debut here last month, and Land Lover , who looked like he was getting the hang of things late on when fifth in the Woodcote at Epsom.

That leaves a competitive 1m1f handicap (4.50) and What's The Story , in fine form since returning from Bahrain with a reduced mark and with plenty of good York form, has to be included. Pisanello has also been in good nick and didn't get the run of the race at Ripon last time.

York Placepot perm

2.00

1 Saratoga Gold

9 Dream Harder

10 Impulsive One

2.35

6 Admiral D

7 Darkness

3.05

4 Quickthorn

3.40

3 Rabaah

5 Washington Heights

11 Quinault

4.15

3 Land Lover

7 We Never Stop

4.50

1 Pisanello

2 What's The Story

3 x 2 x 1 x 3 x 2 x 2 = 72 lines

Sign up to the Tote here. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.