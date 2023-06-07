Yarmouth Placepot tips: Robbie Wilders seeks a slice of the £100,000 guaranteed pie

We are heading to Yarmouth for Thursday's £100,000 guaranteed pool with the Tote and I am hoping short-priced favourite Eastern Charm fails to make the places in the mile handicap (5.40) as he tackles a quicker surface.

Two against the market leader are Equiami , whose rider Harry Davies is 3-8 for the Charlie McBride stable, and the lightly raced Panning For Gold , who can fare better on turf.

Seven Questions caught the eye on his debut with a decent finishing effort having raced wide and without cover, and is selected for the 5f novice (6.10). First-season sire Inns Of Court has made a fine start to life as a stallion and David Loughnane-trained newcomer Invincible Royale is from that source. He also makes some appeal.

The assessor is giving every chance to former National Stakes fourth Ultramarine , who can go well off a career-low mark in the 6f handicap (6.40). Consistent filly Shades Of Summer has finished in the first three in eight of her nine starts and also gets the vote.

Trueman's biggest danger in the mile handicap at 7.10 (Discretion) runs on Wednesday so he is banked on. This rapid improver should relish a first try at the distance.

Three-year-olds Denis Anthony and Corsican Caper are the pair to side with in the next (7.40). Both placed behind subsequent winners last month and run off the same rating.

Alpha King fluffed his lines on his return here in May but was strong in the market and gets another chance down in trip for the 1m2f handicap (8.10). Queen's Company was given too much to do following 191 days off when a staying-on fifth at Kempton in April and can build on that.

Yarmouth Placepot perm

5.40

8 Equiami

9 Panning For Gold

6.10

2 Invincible Royale

4 Seven Questions

6.40

7 Shades Of Summer

8 Ultramarine

7.10

2 Trueman

7.40

2 Corsican Caper

6 Denis Anthony

8.10

2 Queen’s Company

3 Alpha King

2x2x2x1x2x2 = 32 lines

