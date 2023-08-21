Worcester Placepot tips: Robbie Wilders with his picks for the evening jumps card

The best value for Placepot players on Tuesday is at Worcester and recent course-and-distance winner Zoran is the likeliest winner of the opener (5.30). Ironhill , who's 10lb better off with Zoran for a 12-length defeat last time, is also picked.

Go On Chez appeals among the market principals in the Class 2 feature (6.00) and his half-length second to Brief Times at Southwell reads well. Of the outsiders, Organdi is 5lb lower than when a staying-on third in the race last year. This has presumably been her long-term target.

A first-time hood will help The Eventmaster settle better in the bumper (6.30). Trainer James Owen has hit the ground running this term (12-37, 32 per cent strike-rate) and can get new recruit Coolnaugh Haze back on track in the 2m handicap hurdle (7.00), while Kenzai Warrior is thrown in on his Flat form and shaped okay at the track last time.

Seinesational is banked on in the 2m7f maiden hurdle (7.30) after going close in a similar event on his return from 252 days off. Any improvement will make him tough to beat.

Plenty have chances in the finale (8.00). Kapitaliste produced a solid effort here on soft ground last month. Four-year-old Karavomylos is consistent and surely has more to offer.

Worcester Placepot perm

5.30

1 Zoran

9 Ironhill

6.00

7 Go On Chez

10 Organdi

6.30

8 The Eventmaster

7.00

1 Coolnaugh Haze

3 Kenzai Warrior

7.30

6 Seinesational

8.00

8 Kapitaliste

9 Karavomylos

2 x 2 x 1 x 2 x 1 x 2 = 16 lines

