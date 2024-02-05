Wolverhampton Placepot tips: Robbie Wilders takes aim at the £50,000 guarantee
Today's Offers8
Today's Offers7
Exclusive new customer sign up offers
It's Wolverhampton's turn for the Tote's £50,000 Placepot guarantee and Crystal Guard will be thereabouts in the opener (5.30) if he puts a disappointing effort last time behind him. Also getting the nod is On Cloud, who shaped okay on her first attempt at a staying trip and is the least-exposed runner.
Irish raider and handicap debutant Dark Enigma catches the eye in the 5f handicap (6.00). Smooth Silesie is the back-up play under good 5lb claimer Alex Jary.
The 1m½f handicap (6.30) is best left between Local Music, who went close over course-and-distance when last seen, and Tonal, who is capable of further progress for Ian Williams.
Crimson Coronet, out of the Charlie Fellowes yard's Listed winner Crimson Rosette, is banked on in the fillies' maiden (7.00).
I'm taking no chances in the next (7.30). Kensington Agent is back on her last winning mark, Maharajas Express will go well if things pan out better than they did at Lingfield and New Hope Bullet is nicely treated if the first-time hood works.
Berkshire Phantom will be tough to beat in the 7f handicap (8.00) under a 5lb penalty after his recent success. If he can't reproduce that effort, the well-bred handicap debutant Katstar can deputise.
Wolverhampton Placepot perm
5.30
8 On Cloud
9 Crystal Guard
6.00
3 Dark Enigma
4 Smooth Silesie
6.30
3 Local Music
9 Tonal
7.00
2 Crimson Coronet
7.30
2 Kensington Agent
3 Maharajas Express
5 New Hope Bullet
8.00
1 Berkshire Phantom
7 Katstar
2x2x2x1x3x2 = 48 lines
Sign up to the Tote here. New customers online only. £/€10 minimum stake (if each-way then minimum £/€10 Win + £/€10 Place). Receive £/€30 Tote Credit within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Seven-day expiry. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool bet added to the betslip. 18+. Full T&Cs apply. begambleaware.org. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.
Published on 5 February 2024inFree tips
Last updated 18:00, 5 February 2024
- Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
- The Punt Acca: Laurence Morter's three horse racing tips at Market Rasen on Tuesday
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Monday
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for Monday's four meetings
- The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson had 10-11 and 4-1 winners last Monday - who does he fancy this time?
- Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
- The Punt Acca: Laurence Morter's three horse racing tips at Market Rasen on Tuesday
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Monday
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for Monday's four meetings
- The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson had 10-11 and 4-1 winners last Monday - who does he fancy this time?