Wolverhampton Placepot tips: Robbie Wilders takes aim at the £50,000 guarantee

It's Wolverhampton's turn for the Tote's £50,000 Placepot guarantee and Crystal Guard will be thereabouts in the opener (5.30) if he puts a disappointing effort last time behind him. Also getting the nod is On Cloud , who shaped okay on her first attempt at a staying trip and is the least-exposed runner.

Irish raider and handicap debutant Dark Enigma catches the eye in the 5f handicap (6.00). Smooth Silesie is the back-up play under good 5lb claimer Alex Jary.

The 1m½f handicap (6.30) is best left between Local Music , who went close over course-and-distance when last seen, and Tonal , who is capable of further progress for Ian Williams.

Crimson Coronet , out of the Charlie Fellowes yard's Listed winner Crimson Rosette, is banked on in the fillies' maiden (7.00).

I'm taking no chances in the next (7.30). Kensington Agent is back on her last winning mark, Maharajas Express will go well if things pan out better than they did at Lingfield and New Hope Bullet is nicely treated if the first-time hood works.

Berkshire Phantom will be tough to beat in the 7f handicap (8.00) under a 5lb penalty after his recent success. If he can't reproduce that effort, the well-bred handicap debutant Katstar can deputise.

Wolverhampton Placepot perm

5.30

8 On Cloud

9 Crystal Guard

6.00

3 Dark Enigma

4 Smooth Silesie

6.30

3 Local Music

9 Tonal

7.00

2 Crimson Coronet

7.30

2 Kensington Agent

3 Maharajas Express

5 New Hope Bullet

8.00

1 Berkshire Phantom

7 Katstar

2x2x2x1x3x2 = 48 lines

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.