Wolverhampton Placepot tips: Robbie Wilders seeks a slice of the £50,000 pie

The Tote's £50,000 Placepot guarantee heads to Wolverhampton and the evening meeting kicks off with an open nursery (4.30).

Handicap debutant Dr Hackenbush makes some appeal in a first-time hood as Robert Havlin's sole ride on the card.

Rocket Warrior , Marco Botti's only runner of the day, should be suited by an extra furlong and also goes in.

Habrdi is handicapped to go well again in the following nursery (5.00) off 2lb higher than his Brighton strike last month.

South Kensington , who is 3lb well in after a close course-and-distance second recently, is the back-up play.

There are plenty with chances in the 7f novice (5.30). Preference is for Sunny Street , who made a nice introduction at Kempton and Lady Pagasa , whose Newmarket debut effort sets the standard on Racing Post Ratings.

Rosa Applause is banker material in division one of the fillies' novice (6.00). The same applies to Mrs Morrell in the second division (6.30). Her form ties in with Rosa Applause.

The final leg (7.00) is fiendishly tough. Go with Charlie Johnston's consistent performer Capital Theory and Nolton Cross , who is better on the all-weather and has slipped to his previous winning mark.

Wolverhampton Placepot perm

4.30

2 Rocket Warrior

3 Dr Hackenbush

5.00

5 Habrdi

6 South Kensington

5.30

5 Sunny Street

8 Lady Pagasa

6.00

8 Rosa Applause

6.30

6 Mrs Morrell

7.00

7 Nolton Cross

8 Capital Theory

2x2x2x1x1x2 = 16 lines

Sign up to the Tote here. New customers online only. £/€10 minimum stake (if each-way then minimum £/€10 Win + £/€10 Place). Receive £/€30 Tote Credit within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Seven-day expiry. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool bet added to the betslip. 18+. Full T&Cs apply . begambleaware.org . Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.