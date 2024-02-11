Racing Post logo
Wolverhampton Placepot tips: Richard Birch has three bankers in his perm for the all-weather meeting

The £50,000 Placepot guarantee is in operation at Wolverhampton, where Island Native and Local Music can fight out the finish to leg one (5.30).

Island Native remains relatively unexposed at this trip, while Local Music has posted two recent runner-up efforts over the course in Class 6 company.

Big Narstie looks likely to bully his rivals into submission in leg two (6.00). The Mick Appleby-trained six-year-old won at Southwell last February off a mark of 67 and gets the chance to compete off 14lb lower.

Cupid’s Dream shaped nicely when a half-length third to Matsuri at Kempton in November. 

That looked a fair novice event, with several big stables involved, and the son of Dubawi probably won’t need to improve much over this longer trip in leg three (6.30) to open his account.

Improvement is also expected from Etretat in leg four (7.00) now he gets the opportunity to race over a more suitable trip. Livinthelife provides insurance.

Tribal Wisdom won in the manner of a horse to keep firmly on side at Lingfield last month and should follow up in leg five (7.30), while Miss Sligo and Corsican Caper appeal in the final leg (8.00).

Wolverhampton Placepot perm

5.30
Island Native
Local Music

6.00
10 Big Narstie

6.30
Cupid’s Dream

7.00
Etretat
Livinthelife

7.30
12 Tribal Wisdom

8.00
Miss Sligo
Corsican Caper

2x1x1x2x1x2 = 8 lines

Sign up to the Tote here. New customers online only. £/€10 minimum stake (if each-way then minimum £/€10 Win + £/€10 Place). Receive £/€30 Tote Credit within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Seven-day expiry. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool bet added to the betslip. 18+. Full T&Cs apply. begambleaware.org. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.

Published on 11 February 2024inFree tips

Last updated 18:00, 11 February 2024

