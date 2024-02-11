Wolverhampton Placepot tips: Richard Birch has three bankers in his perm for the all-weather meeting

Today's Offers 8 All offers

The £50,000 Placepot guarantee is in operation at Wolverhampton, where Island Native and Local Music can fight out the finish to leg one (5.30).

Island Native remains relatively unexposed at this trip, while Local Music has posted two recent runner-up efforts over the course in Class 6 company.

Big Narstie looks likely to bully his rivals into submission in leg two (6.00). The Mick Appleby-trained six-year-old won at Southwell last February off a mark of 67 and gets the chance to compete off 14lb lower.

Cupid’s Dream shaped nicely when a half-length third to Matsuri at Kempton in November.

That looked a fair novice event, with several big stables involved, and the son of Dubawi probably won’t need to improve much over this longer trip in leg three (6.30) to open his account.

Improvement is also expected from Etretat in leg four (7.00) now he gets the opportunity to race over a more suitable trip. Livinthelife provides insurance.

Tribal Wisdom won in the manner of a horse to keep firmly on side at Lingfield last month and should follow up in leg five (7.30), while Miss Sligo and Corsican Caper appeal in the final leg (8.00).

Wolverhampton Placepot perm

5.30

3 Island Native

4 Local Music

6.00

10 Big Narstie

6.30

3 Cupid’s Dream

7.00

4 Etretat

6 Livinthelife

7.30

12 Tribal Wisdom

8.00

8 Miss Sligo

9 Corsican Caper

2x1x1x2x1x2 = 8 lines

