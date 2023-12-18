Wolverhampton Placepot tips: Harry Wilson's selections for a £50,000 guaranteed pool

Wolverhampton is the venue for the Tote's £50,000 guarantee on Tuesday and the opening 1m1½f handicap (5.00) for amateur jockeys looks quite competitive.

Alazwar , who is unbeaten at the course, is first choice, while I'll also add the consistent Outrace under Ben Pollard, who has won on his two rides under rules.

The form standard isn't brilliant in the 1m½f maiden (5.30), so I'll be siding with nicely bred newcomers Arabian Tribe , a relative of numerous winners including multiple Group 1 scorer Barney Roy, and Ghostlore .

My Boy Jack has run well the last twice and should be placed again in division one of the 6f handicap (6.00). Lil Wade is unexposed and shaped like the step up in trip would suit here last time, so goes in too.

Division two (6.30) is tougher, but Higher Law has run well the last twice and looks sure to win soon, while Show Compassion had an excuse for a poor performance last time and goes in too.

My best bet on the card is Maharajas Express in the 5f handicap (7.00). He quickened up well when second on his stable debut for Jack Jones and the drop to the minimum trip could spark improvement.

Eagle Day won with a bit in hand over course and distance last time and could defy a penalty in the closing 1m½f handicap (7.30). He's up in class, though, so topweight Master Of Combat goes in too.

Wolverhampton Placepot perm

5.00

2 Alazwar

9 Outrace

5.30

1 Arabian Tribe

4 Ghostlore

6.00

3 My Boy Jack

4 Lil Wade

6.30

3 Show Compassion

4 Higher Law

7.00

1 Maharajas Express

7.30

1 Master Of Combat

7 Eagle Day

2x2x2x2x1x2 = 32 lines

