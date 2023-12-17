Wolverhampton Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway's selections for a £50,000 guaranteed pool

The Tote’s £50,000 guarantee rolls on to Wolverhampton on Monday and the opening 5f handicap (5.00) is a competitive race. Hannah’s Return and Monitola make the most appeal.

The 7f maiden (5.30) comes up next and Handsome Chap will be popular after his debut second over course and distance last month. Super Hit also goes in on his debut for Marco Botti.

Footsy was a good third over course and distance last time and goes into the perm in the 1m4f handicap (6.00). Reverberation looks like the best alternative after his Chelmsford win.

The following 1m4f maiden (6.30) is a real puzzle. Caustic brings some useful bumper form into his Flat debut and can’t be discounted, while Composite also looks a big player.

The 7f nursery (7.00) is another difficult race to solve. Debora’s Dream must be included after his course-and-distance victory last time, while Sala Da Ballo rates the best alternative.

In the 1m1½f handicap (7.30), the consistent Star Of St Louis should be placed again.

Wolverhampton Placepot perm

5.00

1 Monitola

8 Hannah’s Return

5.30

1 Handsome Chap

7 Super Hit

6.00

7 Footsy

9 Reverberation

6.30

3 Caustic

4 Composite

7.00

3 Sala Da Ballo

4 Debora’s Dream

7.30

3 Star Of St Louis

2x2x2x2x2x1 = 32 lines

