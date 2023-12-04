Wolverhampton Placepot tips: Andrew Cooper's perm for the £50,000 guaranteed pool

The £50,000 Placepot guarantee is up for grabs at Wolverhampton and a medium-sized perm is advised, given it looks a competitive card.

The opening amateur jockeys' handicap over 6f (5.00) could see Coast , who has the rail draw, give it a good shot from the front.

Churchill Bay ran a stormer from the outside stall on his first start for Jessica Macey last month and shouldn't have to work as hard to adopt a good early position this time.

The nursery over the same trip at 5.30 looks a minefield with a few runners open to improvement switched to handicap company. Bitcoin Profit makes most appeal of those and is joined by Mbappe , who sports first-time headgear after a gelding operation.

We're back a furlong for leg three (6.00) and it'll be disappointing if Let's Go Hugo can't at least be placed given he's effective off a solid pace.

The three newcomers in the 7f maiden at 6.30 hail from two top yards but the form on offer looks worth going with. Tiaraqueen was 28-1 when runner-up on her debut last month and is drawn 12 here, so Galloping On is favoured.

Talis Evolvere looks set to appreciate returning to a longer trip and Urban Sprawl, who could revert to making the running, are the ones to include in the feature at 7.00.

Ibiza Rocks is well up to winning the final leg (7.30), an extended mile handicap, but I feel it's worth doubling up with Waleyfa .

Wolverhampton Placepot perm

5.00

10 Coast

12 Churchill Bay

5.30

3 Mbappe

10 Bitcoin Profit

6.00

4 Let's Go Hugo

6.30

1 Galloping On

7.00

5 Talis Evolvere

6 Urban Sprawl

7.30

3 Waleyfa

7 Ibiza Rocks

2x2x1x1x2x2 = 16 lines

Sign up to the Tote here . New customers online only. £/€10 minimum stake (if each-way then minimum £/€10 Win + £/€10 Place). Receive £/€30 Tote Credit within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Seven-day expiry. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool bet added to the betslip. 18+. Full T&Cs apply . begambleaware.org . Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.