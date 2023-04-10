Wolverhampton Placepot tips: 16 lines to crack the guaranteed £100,000 pool

It's over to Wolverhampton for the Tote's £100,000 guaranteed pool for the Placepot on Tuesday and is taken to get us through the opening leg (5.30).

A close second to the reopposing Margaret Beaufort over course and distance three days ago, she can reverse the form off 6lb better terms.

Charlie Johnston has a strong hand in the 1m4f novice (6.00) with , a solid second on his debut at Newcastle last week and , whose course-and-distance runner-up effort in February gives her a shout. Both are selected.

Derby entrant is likely to come into his own this season and can take a step up the ladder in the following maiden (6.30). also looks set to go close for Simon and Ed Crisford.

Recent course-and-distance winner is still unexposed over middle distances and is picked in the next (7.00). As is , who outran odds of 80-1 with an encouraging third on his stable debut for Barry Brennan last time.

looked a hard-luck story when second at Kempton this month and can go one better under Oisin Murphy in the 6f handicap (7.30).

The two to make the most appeal in the finale (8.00) are , an encouraging second to the well-treated Ey Up It's Maggie at Doncaster recently and , who looked well ahead of the handicapper when scoring at Thirsk last week.

Wolverhampton Placepot perm

5.30

3 Secret Contact

6.00

2 Captain Potter

5 Grain Of Hope

6.30

2 Mr Buster

4 Tajawal

7.00

5 Give A Little Back

6 Lafan

7.30

4 Cruise

8.00

3 Freedom Flyer

5 Gustav Graves

1x2x2x2x1x2 = 16 lines

